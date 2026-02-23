Empowering partners with enterprise-grade cyber security

Brandon Meyer, Brand Manager for Akamai at First Distribution.

In today’s hyper-connected digital economy, cyber security is no longer just about protecting the perimeter – it’s about securing identities, applications, data and users across highly distributed environments. Akamai plays an important role in this modern security landscape, and through First Distribution (FD), partners are enabled to deliver enterprise-grade security outcomes to customers across South Africa.

First Distribution's focus is on building a strong, collaborative partner ecosystem. It works closely with vendors and resellers to ensure that solutions are not only available, but supported through technical enablement, skills development and go-to-market alignment. Akamai forms part of this broader ecosystem, contributing a security stack designed to address today’s evolving threat environment – from identity-based attacks and ransomware to API abuse and large-scale DDOS.

Zero trust has become a foundational security principle. With hybrid work now standard and identity emerging as the primary attack surface, organisations need continuous verification of users, devices and applications. Akamai’s zero trust capabilities enable identity-aware access through ZTNA, supporting organisations as they move away from legacy VPN models towards more secure, cloud-delivered access. In the South African context, where credential theft and phishing remain major risks and POPIA compliance is a growing priority, identity-first security is increasingly relevant.

API security is another critical focus area. As South African banks, fintechs and retailers continue to digitise, APIs underpin mobile applications, payment systems and customer platforms. However, many organisations lack visibility into the number and behaviour of APIs within their environments. Akamai provides API discovery, monitoring and protection across hybrid and multicloud architectures, helping organisations reduce exposure and improve application-layer security.

DDOS attacks also remain a key concern, particularly for ISPs, telecoms providers and online services. These attacks can lead to downtime, lost revenue and reputational damage. Akamai’s globally distributed edge infrastructure supports always-on DDOS mitigation, enabling traffic to be absorbed and filtered before it impacts local systems.

Micro-segmentation and ransomware containment complete the picture. With modern attacks often involving lateral movement after an initial breach, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps organisations limit internal spread, protect workloads and reduce the operational impact of security incidents – particularly in manufacturing, logistics and hybrid cloud environments.

According to Brandon Meyer, Brand Manager for Akamai at First Distribution:“Our role at First Distribution is to ensure partners are enabled to deliver real security outcomes. Akamai’s portfolio gives partners access to zero trust, API security, DDOS protection and segmentation capabilities that support customers across a wide range of industries and risk profiles.”

Ultimately, FD’s role is to connect global security capabilities with local partner expertise – enabling the ecosystem to deliver resilient, identity-first and future-ready cyber security for South African enterprises.