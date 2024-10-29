Empowering patients: RecoMed launches user-friendly mammogram booking system

Bringing digital pathways to patients.

RecoMed’s online mammogram booking service, in partnership with leading radiology and business companies, brings digital pathways to patients.

Booking a mammogram has become a seamless digital experience with RecoMed.

Patients can book directly with radiology providers.

RecoMed has partnered with companies such as Bankmed and Eisai, along with radiology companies, to make the process simple and accessible.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October strongly supports the view that it is important to prioritise regular breast cancer check-ups, with commemorative occasions like this also serving as vital reminders for early detection and encouraging people to make their health a priority.

Regular screenings can assist with early cancer detection when it is most treatable and tools like RecoMed’s mammogram booking platform makes it easier than ever to take proactive steps. RecoMed, a South African health tech innovator, has partnered with several key medical industry organisations across multiple provinces in South Africa to provide patients with the ability to book mammograms directly online. These organisations include Bankmed, a leading medical scheme in the financial services industry; Eisai, a Japanese pharmaceutical giant focusing on oncology; and South Africa’s largest radiology groups such as Morton and Partners Radiologists, Jackpersad and Partners, Keystone Medical, and Breast for Life.

In digitising the booking process, Bankmed, Eisai, RecoMed and its radiology partners are breaking new barriers in healthcare accessibility, simplifying a traditionally overwhelming and sensitive process by facilitating direct bookings with radiologists nationwide. Designed to empower women, the platform is transforming the process of booking a breast cancer screening with its ease of use and simplicity.

Sheraan Amod, founder and CEO of RecoMed.

“In addition to digitising the booking process, the mammogram booking platform is providing people with more control over their preventative care journey,” says Sheraan Amod, CEO and Founder at RecoMed. “Patients now have the additional option of booking directly with a radiology provider, which means they can book, attend and obtain the results in one process prior to a GP or specialist visit.”

The RecoMed mammogram booking platform comes at a time when breast cancer rates are increasing dramatically. Breast cancer is estimated to increase in incidence rates by as much as 31% from 2020 to 2040. According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer was diagnosed in 2.3 million women in 2022, causing 670 000 deaths globally. Currently, it is the second most common cancer in the world and is having a disproportionate impact on underserved populations.

“The collaboration with our partners, originally spearheaded by Bankmed, to make access to mammograms and preventative screening a priority has gained significant traction, with further initiatives planned outside of the traditional Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October,” continues Amod. “The healthcare sector wants to create more awareness and make it easy for people to make an appointment and stay on top of their health. After all, early detection can save lives. Our vision is to reach millions of South Africans and change their lives within an accessible, cost-effective digital ecosystem,” says Amod.

In a recent survey undertaken by RecoMed to assess the efficacy of the platform and leverage feedback to enhance user experiences, the majority of users described the platform and their experience as a positive experience that allowed them simplified access to care. The service allows for people to book a mammogram and get results that they can then discuss with a specialist or the radiologist on-site. Some radiologists will provide an immediate report, while others may refer the patients to a doctor.

To find out more about RecoMed’s technology for booking a mammogram screening, visit the platform here.