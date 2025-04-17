Empowering retail innovation: TANGO redefines payment experiences

Revolutionising the modern payment environment in retail. (Image: Supplied)

Innovative payment solution TANGO is set to revolutionise the modern payment environment in the South African retail space, reports MoData.

Darren Turnbull, CEO of MoData, says: “At major industry events we attend, such as the 2025 Absa Commercial Payments Summit and BankservAfrica Payments Conference 2025, we see a growing focus on financial inclusion and the need for cheaper transaction fees. Among local retailers, we also see organisations under pressure to adapt to ever-changing consumer expectations and emerging technologies. From digital wallets and crypto-currency integration to AI-driven personalisation and omnichannel experiences, retailers must navigate an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.”

Changing consumer expectations are just one area driving transformation in the landscape. Turnbull says: “Modern consumers demand seamless and flexible payment options, including digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay and QR code solutions such as SnapScan and Zapper. These methods integrate effortlessly with loyalty programmes and personalised offers, deepening customer engagement and fostering long-term loyalty. Additionally, buy now, pay later (BNPL) services, such as PayJustNow, Afterpay and Klarna, are rapidly gaining popularity, enabling merchants to boost sales conversion rates and cater for budget-conscious shoppers.”

Changing retail payment environment

Russell Stewart, MoData Cash and Payments Specialist, notes: “In the next few years, we are going to see more and more digital solutions coming to market that bring cost efficiencies to the current cash and card-based retail transactions and change the way people purchase.”

He says regulatory changes and the drive for financial inclusion are opening up these opportunities, especially in the retail sector. “The viral speed at which these new solutions are adopted will probably be driven by word of mouth as opposed to banks, PSPs and TPPs. Consumer viral adoption means that retailers need to have their customer-facing solutions ready.

“In South Africa, domestic and international remittances have traditionally been expensive and/or high-risk, utilising both formal and informal means to deliver cash to an end point. BankServ and the SA banking industry have delivered the first phase of the PayShap payment rail and are looking to expand this to push payments and other initiatives. There is also growing adoption of Stablecoin for international remittances that is a lot more cost-effective than the current Swift environment. TCIB (transactions cleared on an immediate basis) through to expanding RTGS (real-time gross settlement) to incorporate retails sectors are also strategies that are being implemented that enable retail efficiencies. Future strategies such as CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currencies) and zero cost transactions are part of the future for financial inclusion and ultimately the reduction of cash and the associated costs.”

Stewart says: “There is a great deal happening in this environment and it all impacts on retail – from large retail organisations to informal markets. For example, the number of informal markets that have adopted digital and card-based solutions has grown significantly.”

Kevin Austin, Card and Payments Specialist at MoData , adds: “The biggest driver for all retailers is going to be the need to look at their overall cost base. As the likes of PayShap and other digital-based payment methods increase the drive towards reducing the fees and interchange, the revenue model on payments from an issuer, acquirer and retailer will need to be revisited, and at speed. Adaptability at an acceptable cost level is going to be key to survival.”

TANGO to address pain points

Turnbull says MoData’s flagship solution, TANGO, provides the advanced payment architecture and adaptability needed to help retailers overcome these challenges and thrive in an increasingly dynamic marketplace. By enabling seamless, secure and efficient payment experiences, TANGO is empowering retailers to redefine how they connect with their customers.

“The retail sector is embracing TANGO at an extraordinary pace, underscoring its ability to address the industry’s evolving demands,” he says.

TANGO serves as a middleware solution that facilitates transaction processing and integrates various payment service providers, allowing retailers (like the large multinational supermarkets) to aggregate transactions from multiple channels such as Zapper and SnapScan, ensuring secure processing and validation of payments.

TANGO’s advanced architecture empowers retail clients to tackle these challenges head-on. From crypto-currency integration – offering transparency, reduced transaction fees and borderless capabilities – to solutions that support emerging technologies like AI-powered fraud detection, IOT-enabled devices for smarter inventory management, and blockchain-based transparency, TANGO ensures retailers can deliver exceptional payment experiences that resonate with today’s consumers.

By providing unparalleled scalability and flexibility, TANGO equips merchants to remain competitive, navigate regulatory shifts and embrace omnichannel strategies, seamlessly connecting digital and physical touch points for an enhanced customer journey.

The power behind TANGO: A micro-services marvel

TANGO’s edge lies in its robust micro-services architecture, a foundation purpose-built for payments modernisation. Unlike traditional monolithic systems, TANGO’s modular design enables businesses to implement updates and new features with unparalleled ease. This agility minimises downtime, optimises costs and ensures that clients remain at the forefront of technological advancements and regulatory standards – all while enhancing operational efficiency.

TANGO equips retailers with tailored solutions and seamless integrations, empowering them to confidently adopt new payment methods like digital wallets and crypto-currencies while maintaining operational stability.

Emerging technologies, such as AI and blockchain, are redefining customer experiences with hyper personalisation and dynamic pricing. With TANGO’s state-of-the-art architecture, clients are positioned to leverage these innovations to unlock new revenue streams, enhance trust and drive growth.

Proven success: Real-world transformations

The decision to embrace TANGO continues to deliver measurable value across diverse sectors. Throughout 2024, TANGO witnessed worldwide expansion and remarkable growth, driven by strong client advocacy. From migrating off legacy platforms like BASE24 and Postilion to achieving better control and significant cost savings, businesses globally have embraced TANGO as a trusted partner in payments transformation.

Why businesses trust MoData

Turnbull says choosing TANGO is about more than technology – it’s a partnership with experts in payments innovation. Backed by decades of expertise, MoData is dedicated to delivering future-ready solutions that meet today’s needs while anticipating tomorrow’s challenges.

Looking forward: The future of payments, powered by TANGO

“As we welcome new clients to the family, we look forward to TANGO’s continued role in reshaping the payments ecosystem. From advancing operational efficiency to driving innovation across industries like retail, TANGO remains mission-critical and a trailblazer in payments technology – delivering value that stands the test of time,” Turnbull concludes.