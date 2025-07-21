Empowerment through partnership: AfriGIS and Employment Solutions for people with disabilities.

AfriGIS's commitment to geospatial data is matched by its commitment to people. As a company built on using geospatial intelligence to solve real-world challenges, AfriGIS believes in applying that same ethos to help address social inequalities, especially for those often excluded from the formal economy.

Since 2016, AfriGIS has proudly partnered with Employment Solutions, a Tshwane-based non-profit that supports persons with disabilities through meaningful, work-related opportunities. This partnership is one of the most impactful expressions of its corporate social responsibility efforts, rooted in the philosophy that information, when used with purpose, can empower communities, break down barriers and open new doors of opportunity.

From manual tasks to data-driven opportunities

Employment Solutions was established in 1999 to serve individuals with disabilities who are unable to access work in the open labour market. What began with basic packaging and assembly work has evolved into a dynamic model of supported employment, including intricate, high-value data work for AfriGIS.

As part of its collaboration, individuals at Employment Solutions are trained to work with satellite imagery, capturing and updating street centreline data for AfriGIS's mapping datasets. This data forms the backbone of routing capabilities for GPS and logistics planning, and it’s meticulously maintained by a full-time team of workers from the Employment Solutions workshop.

Currently, the team is focused on mapping roads in Mozambique, an exercise that involves comparing satellite imagery with existing maps, identifying updates and ensuring data accuracy. This work is not only vital for AfriGIS's operations, it’s also intellectually stimulating and deeply empowering for the individuals involved.

A model built on practical inclusion

What makes this programme truly unique is the tailored training model. Many of the individuals employed in this project are deaf, and traditional learning approaches fall short. To bridge this gap, two Employment Solutions team members were trained at AfriGIS and returned to develop an adapted, peer-led training programme that relies on demonstration, repetition, sign language and visual aids.

Because the maximum formal qualification for many participants is Grade 10 or 12, AfriGIS focuses on training through hands-on experience rather than theory. The result is a system that not only transfers technical skills but also builds confidence, independence and professional pride.

Importantly, this isn’t a charity model. These are real jobs with real impact. AfriGIS's collaboration shows what is possible when organisations move beyond tokenism and creates the infrastructure to support ability, not just disability.

Building a culture of respect

The environment at Employment Solutions is a vital part of this success. It’s more than just a workplace; it’s a space where people are seen, respected and integrated. Team members working on AfriGIS projects are surrounded by peers, engaged in social activities and supported by a culture that understands and celebrates their needs.

It’s also a reminder that inclusion goes beyond physical access. It’s about cultural and communicative inclusion. While most workplaces may lack the technical and language tools to accommodate certain disabilities, Employment Solutions bridges that gap through lived expertise and thoughtful design.

Showing up in real ways

While our partnership continues year-round, Mandela Day is a particularly meaningful moment to reaffirm our support. This year, AfriGIS invited its full team to spend time at Employment Solutions, working side by side with their team members, sharing laughs, stories and skills. The experience was a powerful reminder that collaboration breaks down barriers faster than intention alone.

In addition to spending time together, AfriGIS also called on employees to donate items for Employment Solutions’ Wellness Programme, which provides daily tea and coffee to its workers. AfriGIS matched every donation received, amplifying its collective impact.

A call to action

AfriGIS encourages other organisations to consider partnerships like this, whether through outsourcing, enterprise development initiatives or simple acts of collaboration. Supporting Employment Solutions is not only a meaningful way to contribute to inclusive economic development, it also qualifies for enterprise development points on the B-BBEE scorecard.

AfriGIS is committed to putting its data, its people and its purpose to work for good. Its partnership with Employment Solutions is just one example of how business can, and should, drive positive change.

Because when opportunity is mapped with care, everyone finds their way forward.