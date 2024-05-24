Enable modern, face-to-face interactions within remote signing experiences

Acrobat Sign solutions are globally compliant and legally binding.

Collaborating on documents is as much a part of work as that first coffee in the morning. These days, it isn’t just about reviewing and signing important documents as efficiently as possible, it is also about reimagining how you connect with customers and employees.

Adobe Acrobat is designed to help you do your best work from wherever you are. That means bringing world-class documents and e-signature experiences to where people already work.

You can now get your documents signed faster than ever when you add Microsoft’s preferred e-signing solution, Adobe Acrobat Sign, to Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365. Document recipients can complete and sign documents via any browser or mobile device – anytime, anywhere with no downloads or account needed. Alternatively, users can obtain signatures live in a Microsoft Teams meeting with Live Sign.

Combine the trust of an in-person signature with the security of an e-signature

“Over the last few years, we have seen how critical e-signatures have become among individuals and companies,” says Dominic Richardson, CEO of local Adobe distributor, Dax Data. “With Acrobat Sign in Microsoft 365 applications like Microsoft Teams, users can author documents, add Acrobat Sign e-signatures to documents that require approval, send for signature and track the documents in a more secure, authenticated and auditable way – without leaving Teams.”

At the heart of a number of document experiences are those irreplaceable face-to-face interactions. Now with Live Sign in Acrobat Sign for Teams, you can replicate that in-person signing experience virtually – with an added layer of trust and security that comes with Acrobat Sign. Acrobat Sign solutions are globally compliant and legally binding in nearly every country in the world, so users automatically minimise legal and compliance risks.

Use Live Sign in Acrobat Sign for Teams to:

1. Verify signer identity through Teams to help reduce the risk of fraud. Live Sign uses Teams authentication to identify users and maps them as agreement signers. Live Sign supports all authentication methods and security features available from Acrobat Sign.

2. Provide customers with a streamlined signing experience – with fewer clicks and applications to avoid distractions and context switching, signers can join and sign from most any device, including mobile. Live Sign provides an opportunity for a more personalised customer experience – no more searching for signing links in e-mail or delay in signing due to customer confusion.

3. Add clarification and discussion as you are reviewing the agreement live in the meeting with your customer. This open forum can aid in faster signing, since questions and unclear details can be resolved in real-time, avoiding going back and forth in e-mail or text explaining complex agreements.

4. Leverage the collaboration tool your team already uses, and your clients are familiar with, to sign virtually (signers are not required to have an Acrobat Sign account to use Live Sign).

See Live Sign in action.

Here are some of the key features that are included with Adobe Acrobat Sign for Teams and Microsoft 365:

View real-time signing statuses and take corrective action for documents in progress.

Easily send files for signature without leaving Teams. Choose from your recent Office files, shared Teams files, OneDrive files, Sign templates or your personal hard drive.

Manage your documents by checking statuses, sending reminders and viewing details for completed documents.

Sign documents that are waiting for you from any device.

Access is easy with single sign-on (SSO).

To learn more or to schedule a demonstration of how Adobe Acrobat Sign for Microsoft Teams works, please contact sales@daxdata.co.za. You can also take advantage of our current offer and save up to 50% on your introductory pack of 3 000 Adobe Acrobat Sign transactions.