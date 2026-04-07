Endeavor SA closes R230m fund for SA tech SMEs

The fund leverages Endeavor’s global network to provide portfolio companies with mentorship, talent, strategic guidance and market access.

Endeavor South Africa has closed its Harvest Fund III at R230 million, aiming to accelerate growth, job creation and exits in the country’s high-growth technology sector.

According to a statement, the fund brings together entrepreneurs and institutional investors committed to scaling the next generation of South African tech businesses.

Harvest Fund III operates as a rules-based co-investment fund, deploying capital alongside qualified lead investors, with a primary focus on Series B and later-stage tech companies.

It builds on the momentum of Harvest Fund II and signals growing confidence in SA’s venture ecosystem, says Endeavor SA.

Following an initial first close of R190 million in October 2024, the fund has already invested in companies such as GoTyme Bank , Onafriq, Entersekt and Plentify.

It also draws from a pipeline of roughly 40 Endeavor companies across SA, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya, contributing to a portfolio of 144 businesses.

Investors include established financial institutions, such as FirstRand, the SA SME Fund, Standard Bank and Allan Gray. The fund also attracts experienced founders, including Barry Swartzberg, co-founder of Discovery, and Coenraad Jonker and Tjaart van der Walt, Tyme Group co-founders.

“Harvest Fund III reflects what Endeavor has always believed: the strongest venture ecosystems are built when successful founders reinvest their capital, experience and networks into the next generation,” says Van der Walt, co-founder and director of Tyme Group and Endeavor South Africa board member. “This combination of entrepreneurial insight and institutional capital creates a powerful multiplier effect for companies and the broader ecosystem.”

Endeavor South Africa is the local branch of Endeavor, a global non-profit organisation that identifies, supports and invests in high-impact entrepreneurs. Its mission is to accelerate the growth of high-potential businesses that can scale, create jobs and transform economies.

Endeavor South Africa was founded in 2004 by Adrian Gore, David Frankel, Isaac Shongwe and Paul Harris. Between 2021 and 2025, 27 of its entrepreneurs achieved 29% average annual revenue growth, generating R12 billion in revenue and creating 5 156 jobs, with 75% held by Black South Africans, 80% by youth, and 55% by women. In 2024 alone, the portfolio collectively raised R10 billion in capital.

The fund leverages Endeavor’s global network to provide portfolio companies with mentorship, talent, strategic guidance and market access.

“South Africa has world-class founders, talent and innovation, who are building businesses to solve challenges that exist in the mass market,” says Alison Collier, CEO of Endeavor South Africa.

“What is often missing are global networks and coordinated support ‘from one experienced founder to another’ to back and scale entrepreneurs. Harvest Fund III is designed to close that gap and help more companies reach meaningful scale, leveraging the Endeavor founder-led network.”

Endeavor South Africa’s Harvest Fund II demonstrated the effectiveness of this model, with its 17 portfolio companies achieving 49% annual revenue growth and 24% annual employment growth between 2020 and 2025, while raising more than R27 billion in capital, notes Endeavor.