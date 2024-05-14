Endemik to be gold sponsor of ITWeb Security Summit 2024

Endemik brings its expertise to ITWeb Security Summit 2024.

Innovation meets expertise with Endemik. A company that can take the complications of systems, security and IT requirements and translate them into easy-to-implement steps and solutions that enhance its customers’ operations. As pragmatic problem-solvers, Endemik strives to be a leading partner for IT solutions and services in Africa – and it’s well on its way.

The founders of Endemik are seasoned professionals in the South African IT sector with a combined experience of over 80 years and a solid customer track record. With their IT security-focused services, they bring a contemporary and practical approach combined with a passionate customer-centric ethos. While their wealth of experience means your IT needs are in expert hands, the team at Endemik is young at heart, sincere and driven.

Endemik also offers value-added distribution services emphasising the introduction of cutting-edge and innovative technology to the market. They don’t subscribe to boring, are effective and trustworthy, and work with only the latest, best-of-breed software. They offer a variety of services to assist in overcoming the difficulties involved in breaking into new markets, like channel development, marketing, sales and distribution. A one-stop shop for any business looking to enhance its systems. Endemik’s product line also comprises cyber security and data centre solutions made to fit the changing demands of today’s businesses.

Salt Security and Cato Networks are among their flagship solutions that transform cyber security in companies. Salt Security, a leading API security company, provides an API protection platform to detect and prevent API threats and attacks. Cato Networks, on the other hand, delivers the industry’s first single-vendor SASE solution, delivering the next generation of secure networking that’s required to secure today’s businesses.

From leading cyber security and data centre solutions to optimal management of the same, Endemik is driven to find pragmatic solutions that work for your company’s needs and deliver true business value.

Endemik, in partnership with Salt Security and Cato Networks, is a gold sponsor of the annual ITWeb Security Summit 2024, to be held at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, from 4 to 5 June 2024 and at CTICC, Cape Town on 28 May 2024. In an increasingly connected, digital world, cyber security threats are constantly evolving and increasing in number and sophistication. Security professionals need to be up to speed with the latest technologies, techniques and skills for predicting and mitigating potentially crippling cyber attacks, the methods and tools in use by today’s threat actors, and the latest legal and compliance demands. ITWeb Security Summit 2024, now in its 19th year, will again bring together leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users to unpack the latest threats facing African CISOs, CIOs, security specialists and risk officers, demystify emerging cyber security strategies in AI, blockchain, IOT, DevSecOps and more, and explain how to increase an organisation’s cyber resiliency.

Register today.