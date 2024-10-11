Engie starts construction of solar plant in NCape

The Engie team ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Graspan solar power plant in the Northern Cape.

Independent power producer Engie has started construction of its 75MW Graspan solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in the Northern Cape.

This is Engie’s second solar PV plant to begin construction in 2024, after it started to build the Grootspruit solar PV plant in the Free State in July.

Like Graspan, the Grootspruit plant will operate at 75MW capacity when completed, says Engie, adding that both plants are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2025.

The solar plant will be built and operated by Engie, in partnership with Pele Green Energy.

“Together, Graspan and Grootspruit are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 100 000 tonnes per year and meet the electricity needs of approximately 80 000 South African households,” says Mo Hoosen, Engie SA CEO and MD of renewables for Asia, Middle East and Africa.

“We are excited to begin this project, which marks a step forward in our commitment to sustainable development and creating lasting economic opportunities for the region,” adds Pele Green Energy CEO Gqi Raoleka.

“I am confident Graspan will become a cornerstone of growth, bringing both immediate and long-term benefits to the people in the Hope Town Municipality.”

South Africa still relies heavily on coal for its power supply. The power supply constraints and climate change have seen the country speed up efforts to transition to clean energy, paving the way for renewable energy in SA’s energy mix.

Herman Buhrmann, renewables operations manager at Aurex Constructors, notes the solar plant looks to aid SA’s efforts towards a greener future.

“This project is about creating sustainable growth, providing local jobs and empowering local small businesses. This is the inevitable outcome when we all work together towards a common goal.”

“Ablon Construction is proud to have long-standing ties to the Northern Cape community and is privileged to be part of the Graspan PV solar farm,” comments Ablon contracts manager Lizelle Pike.

“This collaboration represents a significant advancement in South Africa’s pursuit of its renewable energy targets. We look forward to working closely with all partners to ensure the successful delivery of this key project, paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future.”

Over the years, Engie has invested in various solar technologies, using solutions such as organic photovoltaic or concentrated solar power plants. This has seen the organisation increase its solar capacity by 30% last year, compared to 2022, it says.

“The construction of Graspan and Grootspruit will result in the organisation contributing to economic development and job creation, particularly in the rural areas where the projects are located. Ultimately, we want to make a positive impact on the communities we serve,” concludes Hoosen.