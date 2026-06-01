Gary Chomse, regional director for Central and Southern Africa at Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), which positions itself as a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, supported Open Access Data Centres (OADC), a WIOCC Group company, in standardising power and cooling infrastructure at its Parklands data centre in Johannesburg, enabling faster capacity deployment, higher‑density workloads and scalable growth without operational disruption.

Originally deployed by Vertiv as a prefabricated, modular, tier three-compliant data centre for a pan-African telecommunications provider, the Parklands facility was designed to support phased expansion and evolving workload requirements. By standardising on Vertiv infrastructure, OADC can accelerate deployments, support higher‑density customer workloads and expand data centre capacity without major redesign.

Engineered for flexibility: OADC standardises on Vertiv infrastructure solutions for its Parklands data centre.

The facility uses integrated Vertiv power protection, thermal management, containment and energy storage, designed to adapt to changing load profiles, improve energy efficiency and support long-term scalability.

Today, Parklands supports hyperscaler and AI-driven organisations, where power density, thermal efficiency and deployment agility are critical. The IDC 8 data hall provides a modular, scalable infrastructure foundation designed to support evolving requirements while maintaining efficient operations. The recently commissioned IDC 10 hall builds on this approach, extending the same modular architecture into a traditional build while maintaining performance, flexibility and product consistency for a broad mix of enterprise needs, helping customers scale confidently as demand grows.

Engineered for flexibility: OADC standardises on Vertiv infrastructure solutions for its Parklands data centre.

Marc Matthews, engineering director and head of projects at OADC, says: “OADC made an executive decision to standardise on Vertiv infrastructure solutions. The Vertiv brand essentially sells itself; we don’t have to convince our clients of Vertiv efficiencies – which builds confidence from the outset. Vertiv’s technology is tried and tested, with an excellent reputation. Beyond the equipment itself, the local Vertiv team has also played a critical role in supporting our strategy, reinforcing OADC’s decision to appoint Vertiv as one of our preferred vendors.”

Gary Chomse, regional director for Central and Southern Africa at Vertiv, adds: “Parklands reflects a broader shift in data centre design across Africa to prioritise flexibility, scalability and efficiency. By combining prefabricated modular infrastructure with high-performance power and cooling technologies, Vertiv is helping OADC scale capacity while maintaining operational resilience and efficiency.”

Engineered for flexibility: OADC standardises on Vertiv infrastructure solutions for its Parklands data centre.

For a detailed overview of the Parklands deployment, read the full case study.

To find out more on Vertiv’s presence in Africa, please visit www.vertiv.com/africa.