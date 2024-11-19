Enhancing cyber security with Trend Micro Vision One cyber security platform through First Distribution

Banita Nisha, Trend Micro Brand Manager at First Distribution. (Image: First Distribution)

In today’s digital landscape, the prevalence of cyber threats has created an urgent need for businesses to adopt robust security solutions that not only respond to incidents but also proactively prevent them. Trend Micro Vision One, a cyber security platform, offers extended detection and response (XDR), advanced threat intelligence and proactive defence mechanisms to help organisations reduce the impact of breaches while enhancing threat detection and response capabilities. Through First Distribution, partners can unlock the full potential of Vision One’s features, gaining a competitive edge in today’s cyber security market.

Unlocking new features and benefits with First Distribution

Banita Nisha, Trend Micro Brand Manager at First Distribution, says: “First Distribution works closely with our partners to empower them with the necessary tools, resources and expertise to succeed in implementing Trend Micro Vision One Platform. By leveraging First Distribution’s specialised support, partners gain access to exclusive benefits, such as personalised onboarding sessions, detailed training resources and tailored enablement plans that ensure a smooth deployment process. This support enables partners to provide seamless solutions to their clients, helping them maximise the value of Vision One XDR and enhance their cyber security posture.

Moreover, First Distribution facilitates partners in tapping into Vision One’s advanced analytics and cross-layered detection capabilities. By combining data from e-mail, endpoints, servers, networks and cloud applications, the Trend Micro Vision One Platform leveraging XDR technology helps partners identify, investigate and mitigate threats across multiple vectors, improving their clients’ security posture and reducing the impact of potential breaches.”

Proactive threat protection through centralised insights

One of the key features of the Trend Micro Vision One Platform is its ability to provide centralised visibility across an organisation’s environment, offering deeper insights into threat patterns and potential vulnerabilities. First Distribution ensures partners can utilise these capabilities to proactively protect against threats and mitigate risks before they escalate. The platform’s AI-driven analytics identify unusual activities and behavioural patterns, enabling security teams to respond swiftly and reduce the likelihood of damage or downtime.

Reducing the impact of breaches with streamlined response

Through First Distribution, partners can access and leverage the incident response features of Vision One’s XDR, designed to minimise the impact of breaches. With a centralised, streamlined view of incidents, partners can assist their clients in rapidly responding to, containing and remediating threats, thus reducing the potential financial and reputational impact of security incidents.

With First Distribution, partners gain the necessary resources and support to fully capitalise on Trend Micro Vision One capabilities, allowing them to offer enhanced, proactive protection to their clients and drive growth in the ever-evolving cyber security landscape.

Get in touch today to learn how to minimise the impact of breaches.

banita.nisha@firstdistribution.com

(011) 540 2640