Enhancing IT management through informal coaching and best practices

Kobus Jacobs, Service Delivery Manager, RDB Consulting.

ITWeb sat down with Kobus Jacobs, Service Delivery Manager (SDM) for RDB Consulting, to discuss his leadership approach in IT management. In this interview, Jacobs shares his insights into how informal coaching and implementing best practices can transform IT operations and foster a culture of continuous learning and development.

ITWeb: You’ve emphasised the importance of coaching in IT management. How do you define informal coaching and what role does it play in your leadership style?

Jacobs: Informal coaching, for me, is about integrating guidance and feedback into daily interactions. Unlike formal coaching, which is more structured with predefined goals and scheduled sessions, informal coaching happens spontaneously, often in the flow of everyday work. It allows leaders to give real-time feedback, helping employees solve problems as they arise and continuously improve. This approach fosters open communication and trust, and by making coaching part of daily activities, it strengthens relationships and creates a growth-oriented culture.

ITWeb: What advantages have you seen from using informal coaching in IT environments?

Jacobs: One of the biggest benefits is how it nurtures a culture of learning and development. When employees receive regular, constructive feedback in a non-judgmental setting, it empowers them to take initiative, experiment with new ideas and grow their skillsets. I’ve seen that this ongoing support boosts both confidence and motivation, which translates into better overall performance. In my experience, it also helps create an environment where team members feel engaged and motivated, ultimately leading to stronger relationships and a more cohesive team.

ITWeb: You’ve mentioned the importance of implementing best practices in IT. What challenges have you faced in this regard?

Jacobs: Implementing best practices isn’t without its challenges. Common obstacles can include the absence of a proper configuration management database (CMDB), dealing with complex configurations, reliance on legacy systems and, of course, resource constraints – whether it’s a lack of people or technology. These issues are faced by many IT managers, and overcoming them requires a strategic approach to make the best of the available resources.

ITWeb: Despite these challenges, what are the key benefits of applying best practices in IT environments?

Jacobs: There are several significant benefits. First, from a security standpoint, adhering to practices like regular patching, multifactor authentication (MFA) and the principle of least privilege can really safeguard systems from cyber threats such as ransomware and unauthorised access. Data encryption, both at rest and in transit, is also critical to protecting sensitive information.

Second, there’s a marked improvement in performance and efficiency. By optimising system performance through best practices, hardware resource utilisation is maximised, which leads to faster and more reliable applications. This reliability enhances user satisfaction and builds trust in IT services.

Finally, best practices reduces operational "noise". When we standardise processes, we see fewer disruptions, allowing teams to move away from constant "firefighting" and focus on more strategic tasks. This, in turn, improves efficiency and productivity across the board.

ITWeb: How do informal coaching and the implementation of best practices complement each other in the IT landscape?

Jacobs: They really go hand in hand. Informal coaching creates an environment of continuous learning, where employees feel supported to take on new challenges and grow their abilities. Meanwhile, best practices provide a framework that ensures our IT processes are secure, efficient and reliable. By combining these elements, along with internationally recognized standards such as ISO 20001—of which RDB Consulting is certified, you’re not only driving technological excellence, but also building a motivated, high-performing team that’s ready to tackle the fast-paced demands of today’s IT landscape.

ITWeb: What advice would you give to other IT managers looking to foster a similar culture in their teams?

Jacobs: I would encourage managers to focus on open communication and making coaching a natural part of their interactions with team members. By giving real-time feedback and being approachable, you build trust and encourage growth. At the same time, make sure you’re advocating for and implementing best practices in your IT operations. It’s not always easy, but the long-term benefits – both for your team and your technology – are well worth the effort.