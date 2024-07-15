Entelect awarded Employer of Choice at 2024 SAGEA Awards

Thabiso Thandeka Funde, Acquisition Consultant and Ahmad Mohamed, Learning and Development Manager, who received the award on behalf of Entelect.

Entelect is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the Graduate Employer of Choice in the IT Hardware and Software category at the 2024 South African Graduate Employers Association (SAGEA) Awards. SAGEA is a not-for-profit professional association committed to elevating the field of graduate employment in South Africa.

This prestigious award recognises and acknowledges organisations that have excelled in delivering exceptional graduate employment experiences.

Over 2 700 graduates across all industries were surveyed, and Entelect triumphed in the IT sector. “It's an incredible honour to see our efforts recognised and to be celebrated among the top employers in the industry,” says Ahmad Mahomed, Entelect’s Learning and Development manager.

Entelect’s commitment to growing and developing young talent is reflected in its comprehensive graduate programme, Boot Camp. The programme focuses on developing the relevant skills and emotional intelligence required to enter the workforce, join development teams, collaborate effectively and manage expectations of colleagues and stakeholders. The syllabus dives into the following skills and technologies:

.NET

Java

Cloud technologies (AWS and Azure)

Agile ways of working

Business analysis

Data engineering

User experience

Mobile

Web

Since its inception in 2012, Entelect has hired over 560 graduates into the business, over 30% of the total make-up of the company. Remarkably, over 80% of them are still with the business, 27% of whom are in leadership positions.

Entelect is honoured to receive this award and continues to stay committed in engaging emerging talent in the workforce.