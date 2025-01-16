Entelect awarded level one B-BBEE status

The company has achieved B-BBEE level one status.

Entelect is proud to announce it has achieved B-BBEE level one status, reaching a pivotal milestone in its commitment to transformation. This achievement goes beyond compliance, demonstrating the company's dedication to meaningful economic empowerment in South Africa.

"This is a fantastic achievement demonstrating our commitment to the transformation and inclusion agendas. We are proud to play our part in investing in talent and creating opportunities that uplift communities and strengthen our economy," says Shashi Hansjee, CEO.

Entelect's certification reflects its substantial investment in South Africa's software industry. The company's transformation initiatives maintain a strong focus on skills development and socio-economic development. Through the Entelect Foundation, the company's group of NPO charities and social development enterprises, the company drives sustainable change by providing access to quality education for 150 families, tertiary education study grants for 344 students, and delivering grassroots training programmes that empower previously disadvantaged groups to build careers in technology.

The company's commitment to transformation is equally evident in its internal practices. Entelect's graduate programme contributes to building a workforce that truly represents South Africa's population, with 58% of the 2025 intake coming from African, Indian and Coloured demographics. Entelect places a strong emphasis on supporting and training potential leaders from previously disadvantaged groups, preparing them for management roles. The benefits of these investments continue to grow each year, as reflected in the increasing diversity of the company's management representation.