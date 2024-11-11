Entelect celebrates eight years of impact with GirlCode

Girlcode, hosted at Entelect Johannesburg offices. (Image: Entelect)

Since 2016, Entelect has proudly supported GirlCode’s mission to advance STEM education and empower young women across South Africa. This partnership has flourished over the years, with Entelect deepening its involvement, progressing from bronze to silver sponsorship of the GirlCode hackathon.

The collaboration has historically included a series of hands-on workshops aimed at enhancing employability and boosting participants' confidence. In 2024, the workshops were attended by over 300 women, the biggest number of GirlCoders to date.

Hosted monthly at Entelect’s Johannesburg offices from May to October, these sessions covered diverse topics such as career paths in tech, technical development and essential job-seeking skills like CV writing, interview preparation and optimising LinkedIn profiles.

Bianca McFadyen, Marketing and Communications Manager at Entelect, commented: “Our partnership with GirlCode reflects a shared commitment to shaping the future of the tech industry by empowering women through education. It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re excited to continue supporting GirlCode as they train the next generation of female innovators across Africa.”

Workshops with a purpose

With space for 60 participants per workshop, the Entelect 2024 series attracted a mix of students, recent graduates and women transitioning into tech from other careers, all between the ages of 18 and 35.

Each session featured expert presentations by Entelect people, offering practical advice and personal career journeys.

Beyond talks, attendees gained hands-on experience through GitHub tutorials and engaging quiz games to consolidate their learning. These events also created opportunities for participants to build their professional networks, as they connected with speakers over breaks and interactive sessions.

Coming full circle: Dineo Senona’s story

A standout moment from this year’s programme was the return of Dineo Senona, a Senior Software Engineer at Entelect. Years ago, as a fresh graduate, Senona attended her first GirlCode workshop at the Entelect office, an experience that shaped her early career. Now, in 2024, she found herself back in the same room – not as a participant, but as a mentor and speaker.

Reflecting on her journey, Senona shared: “Looking back and appreciating how far I have come, I will always go back, give thanks and show gratitude where it's due.

"'It's my first time attending a GirlCode workshop,' said all the ladies I made small talk with on Saturday morning. Little did they know, I was right where they were a couple of years back.

"The first and last GirlCode workshop I attended was also at the Entelect office. I think it was in 2017, but I was just a fresh graduate then. Funny how we were holding up signs that said #NoMoreHidden – it means so much more to me now.

"Fast forward to 2024, and I returned to the same room to introduce myself and give a talk on version control.

"Thank you, GirlCode. These initiatives go a long way in giving us hope and showing us what’s possible.

"Thank you, Entelect, for giving your people a platform to represent that hope. I was once the receiver of it, and I am a proud beneficiary.

"And to the ladies who attended – stay committed and keep pushing. The road isn’t easy, but you’ll find friendly faces who are more than willing to help. Just stick around long enough; they exist.”

A vision for the future

The success of this year’s workshops reinforces the importance of continuing this initiative. Entelect and GirlCode are committed to extending their reach to young graduates and students across diverse communities, helping them navigate their career paths in technology.

Looking ahead, the organisers plan to enhance the practical components of the workshops and expand the programme to engage more participants. These efforts will ensure that future generations of women in tech receive the support they need to thrive.

As the programme continues to grow, it will undoubtedly inspire even more women to enter the tech industry, and empower women to build the future they deserve.