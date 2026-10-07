Entelect is a preferred partner in the Claude Partner Network Services Track

Entelect's certified Claude practice helps customers move from idea to production.

Entelect today announced its status as a preferred partner in the Claude Partner Network Services Track. This status is a reflection of Entelect’s AI applied engineering focus, embedding AI across every stage of the software delivery life cycle. Its certified Claude practice helps customers move from idea to production, and this partnership deepens what Entelect and Anthropic can deliver together. Read more: claude.com/partners.

The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognises partners for building a certified delivery team, delivering Claude use cases for clients, and proving the work through public customer references. Partners advance through Certified, Select, Preferred and Global Premier tiers.

“Getting real value from AI depends on how well it’s applied to an organisation’s systems and workflows. We look forward to working with Entelect to help enterprises use Claude to deliver meaningful results for their teams and customers,” says Thomas Remy, Head of France, Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Anthropic.

For 25 years, Entelect has worked alongside enterprise organisations as technologies and practices have evolved, helping them build the foundations for modern software delivery. With CIOs and technology leaders requiring accelerated software delivery, Entelect helps them establish the strategy, governance and implementation of AI applied engineering within their technology teams.

“Anthropic has an unmatched commitment to capability and safety. Becoming one of their preferred partners is a testament to how deeply we invest in and utilise Claude every day,” says Ari Weber, Head of Partnerships at Entelect. “This designation reflects the work our certified team does with Claude every day, and we’re excited to bring this world-class capability to organisations across every market we serve.”

Entelect will mark the milestone with a workshop for its customers, co-hosted with Anthropic, sharing practical use cases and skills for architects, tech leads and managers to leverage in their everyday workload.

Embedding Claude into enterprise software development

As a preferred partner, Entelect helps organisations move beyond individual productivity gains to embed Claude across the software delivery life cycle for complex enterprise systems. This spans future-state architecture, context and harness engineering, automated testing and evaluations, traceability from requirements to code, runtime operations and observability, and security and policy controls through to production.

Entelect also refines the context and workflows supporting Claude, matching models to tasks to manage costs at enterprise scale. These capabilities support AI-enabled software delivery that is sustainable and economically viable.

“Preferred status is a milestone for our team,” Greg Schroder, Manager: Solutions Architecture and Head of AI at Entelect, adds. “Our customers need people who understand both the technology and the realities of their systems, teams and governance requirements.”