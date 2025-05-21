Entelect named among Financial Times' Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in Africa for fourth consecutive year

Entelect keeps growing.

Entelect announced its inclusion in the Financial Times' prestigious ranking of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in Africa for the fourth consecutive year. The annual ranking showcases companies across the African continent that have demonstrated exceptional growth and resilience in an increasingly competitive business landscape.

"Being recognised by the Financial Times as one of Africa's fastest-growing companies for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the dedication of our entire team," said Shashi Hansjee, Chief Executive Officer at Entelect. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering technology solutions that help our customers thrive while sustaining growth over the long term."

The company's success stems from delivering high-quality software development, digital transformation services and technology consulting that drives tangible business value.

"Our evolution and story are built on strong partnerships with our customers and our ability to help them navigate complex digital challenges," added Hansjee. "As we continue to expand globally, we remain dedicated to innovation and excellence in everything we do."

The Financial Times/Statista ranking is based on companies' compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue. Entelect's fourth consecutive appearance demonstrates the company's ability to maintain growth amid changing market conditions and industry disruptions.

"We're honoured to stand alongside the other remarkable businesses included in this list, and believe this achievement reflects Entelect's focus on shaping businesses for the future," concluded Hansjee.

As Entelect celebrates this milestone, the company remains focused on expanding its service offerings, strengthening its market position and building a world-class team of technology professionals.

For the full rankings and methodology, readers can see the list of Africa's Fastest Growing Companies 2025 on the Financial Times website.