Entelect: Pragmatic AI – responsible approach for business leaders

whitepaper A responsible AI project considers its social impact and it’s business impact.

What is responsible AI?

Most AI projects fail. Whether blinded by the glossy potential of AI or fearful of falling behind, organisations recklessly rush into creating a solution without considering what responsible AI looks like.

A responsible AI project does not just consider its social impact, but it’s business impact as well. It is focused on what the organisation expects of it, critically considering a good use case. It is realistic in what investment is required for it to succeed, and ethical to those who are affected by it.

In this publication, Entelect shares its learnings from implementing responsible AI solutions at its blue-chip customers, where thoughtful strategies meet real world impact.

Chapter 1: Is your organisation ready for AI?

To build an AI system, you need to consider the context of the problem you are solving.

Understanding how the issue can be approached within this technology will ensure you’re answering the real problem, not merely addressing the symptoms.

Chapter 2: Uncovering a meaningful AI use case

A good use case starts as a business problem and can include metrics such as potential revenue growth, reduction in operational costs, improvement in efficiency and gaining a competitive advantage.

Chapter 3: Why AI projects fail

Your AI project is unlikely to succeed without embracing a research and development nature. This can be fortified with an AI culture and strategy to promote the value of good quality data, encourage a learning mindset, and cut through the AI hype.

Chapter 4: What is responsible AI?

The rapid rise of AI has sparked numerous ethical concerns, ranging from the potential embedding of biases within AI systems to the threat of human rights.

Get a deeper understanding of the current landscape of AI ethics and legislation, and what to consider when implementing an ethical solution.

Chapter 5: Where is AI heading?

The rapid advancements in technology has resulted in a plethora of new themes for technology leaders to engage in, and presents an interesting case for the workforce.



