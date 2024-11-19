Entelect sponsors Strategy & Leadership Award at CIO-SA

Entelect’s CCO Daniel Manyemwe and award winner for the Strategy & Leadership Award, Nomonde White-Ndlovu. (Image: Entelect)

The Strategy & Leadership Award, which was proudly sponsored by Entelect, recognises CIOs who have a proven track record of aligning technology initiatives with business objectives, driving innovation and achieving measurable results.

The distinguished 2024 CIO-SA Awards event, which took place on 12 November, celebrated leaders who are building the future of IT in our country.

As a principle partner to CIO-SA, Entelect chose to endorse the Strategy & Leadership Award. “At Entelect, we are driven by a commitment to support great businesses in every industry who are differentiating themselves through technology,” says Daniel Manyemwe, Chief Customer Officer.

“The Strategy & Leadership Award is an opportunity to recognise exceptional CIOs who are key players in steering their companies through the complex landscape of technological advancements. We have seen that when a CIO successfully aligns technology projects with the organisation’s goals, it creates a powerful synergy that ensures technology investments directly contribute to achieving the company’s goals, enhancing efficiency, competitiveness, and growth,” he concludes.

On the night, Manyemwe handed the award to Bidvest Bank's Nomonde White-Ndlovu. Other notable winners included Christian du Preez from RMB, who won the Digital Innovation Award, and Pandelani Munyai from Transnet, who was awarded the Public Sector CIO of the Year Award.