Entelect takes first place at The Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards

From left: Members of the Entelect People Team: Bianca Henriksen, Tomislav Ravić, Sheldon Lyne, Candice Swarts. (Image: Supplied)

Entelect has won first place in the large organisation category in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards – South Africa.

Powered by WorkL, the awards recognise organisations with the most consistent and highest levels of employee engagement, experience and well-being in South Africa.

The results are survey-based and determined by the employees of each organisation that enters the awards.

The 35 survey questions measure employee experience, covering WorkL’s six key drivers of engagement: Reward and recognition, information sharing, empowerment, pride, job satisfaction and well-being.

Entelect secured first place, beating McDonald’s SA and DHL Express, which took second and third place respectively.

“A workplace is about its people, and I believe this award recognises our brilliant people who embody our culture, drive it in everything we do and make our workplace a fantastic place to be,” said Tomislav Ravić, Head of People at Entelect.

Since its inception in 2001, Entelect’s remarkable growth has seen more than 1 500 people join the business, 950 of whom have joined since 2020 and remain part of the team.

A record number of Entelect people also celebrated long-service awards in 2024 – a testament to the organisation’s staying power, which places a strong focus on professional growth and community.

“For me, this award is not about having great offices, morning croissants, free pizza, snacks or drinks. It’s not about the pay, benefits or social clubs. Our people are the reason why we are the best company to work for, and I’d like to thank each and every Entelectual for making that true,” concluded Ravić.