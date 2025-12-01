Entelect takes home three awards at 2025 SAGEA Awards

Left to right: SAGEA Executive Director, Alice Nyembe, Entelect Graduate Recruiter and winner of the SAGEA Graduate Recruiter of the Year, Thabiso Funde, Entelect Tech Lead and Boot Camp Coordinator, Sas van der Westhuizen, and Entelect Head of Graduate Recruitment, Ahmad Mahomed.

Leading technology consultancy Entelect has been honoured with three prestigious awards at the 2025 South African Graduate Employers Association (SAGEA) Awards, including the coveted Graduate Recruiter of the Year award.

The company received recognition in the following categories:

Employer of Choice in IT Hardware/Software Sector

Employer of Choice in Technology Consulting

Graduate Recruiter of the Year

Competing alongside global industry leaders, including Amazon, Microsoft, Accenture and Deloitte, Entelect's wins represent significant recognition of the company's approach to graduate recruitment and employee development.

Recognition in exceptional company

SAGEA is a not-for-profit professional association dedicated to elevating the field of graduate employment in South Africa. The awards are based on comprehensive surveys of thousands of graduates across all industries.

"To be acknowledged in this way, especially given the calibre of organisations we were up against, is truly humbling," says Ahmad Mahomed, Entelect's Head of Graduate Recruitment. "But this achievement extends beyond Entelect. It takes a village to raise a child, or in our case, graduates, and every organisation, university career service and employer contributes to that success. Every year, the needle shifts and it's shifting in the right direction. That's something worth celebrating across the entire ecosystem."

Individual recognition for Graduate Recruiter of the Year

Thabiso Funde was individually recognised as Graduate Recruiter of the Year, acknowledging exceptional dedication to identifying, attracting and supporting the next generation of technology talent.

"While awards are wonderful acknowledgments, they are ultimately reflections of the rigorous efforts, dedication and continuous self-evaluation that take place behind the scenes to ensure we provide the best outcomes for our graduates," said Funde. "This recognition affirms the value of our collective commitment to excellence in graduate recruitment."

A proven track record

Entelect's commitment to graduate development is embodied in its comprehensive Graduate Programme, which has been the cornerstone of the company's talent strategy since 2012. The programme equips graduates with both the technical expertise and professional capabilities needed to thrive in collaborative, client-facing environments.

At the heart of this programme is Boot Camp, an immersive experience that takes graduates through the complete software development life cycle. Rather than jumping straight into coding, graduates first develop a deep understanding of the problem space, learning the 'what' and 'why' behind the systems they build before moving into the 'how'.

Since 2012, Entelect has welcomed over 730 graduates into the business, representing close to 30% of the workforce. Over 75% remain with the company, with approximately 27% now in leadership positions.

"These awards reinforce our commitment to creating an environment where emerging talent can learn, grow and lead," adds Mahomed. "As we continue to evolve as a technology consultancy, investing in graduates isn't just part of our strategy. It's fundamental to who we are."