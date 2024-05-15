Entelect’s third consecutive year as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies

Entelect has exhibited remarkable growth.

Fastest-growing companies

Entelect, which positions itself as a leading end-to-end technology services and solutions provider, has been recognised by the Financial Times as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies for the third consecutive year. The Financial Times rankings, which are developed and published in partnership with Statista, showcase businesses that exhibit remarkable growth in sectors like healthcare, renewable energy, hospitality, commodities and construction.

“We feel privileged to make the list again and are proud to stand alongside so many remarkable and exciting companies. We’re aware of economic pressures that businesses across the continent are facing – so this achievement was only possible through our clients' innovative initiatives and trust, which we are deeply grateful for,” said Entelect.

Entelect’s unwavering emphasis on growth

Entelect believes in an unrelenting focus on growth. This is lived in its culture, investments and global reach. With a presence in six countries, a robust graduate programme and growing talent pool, Entelect is constantly expanding its capacity to understand businesses, industries and cultures around the globe, elevated by its 23 years of experience. Entelect's unique global position opens the door for flexible engagement models, supported by experience in operating and managing hybrid on-shore, near-shore and offshore engagements.