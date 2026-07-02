Enterprise-grade threat detection reaches the mid-market through the channel

Christo Coetzer, founder, director and chief executive of BlueVision and Senzo Mbhele, managing director of Cloud On Demand.

Enterprise-grade threat detection, long the preserve of large organisations with substantial security budgets, is becoming available to South Africa's smaller businesses through the technology channel. Cloud On Demand has signed a distribution agreement with cyber security specialist BlueVision to bring its Fusion Cloud service to its network of channel partners and the mid-market clients they serve. Fusion Cloud combines continuous attack-surface monitoring with managed detection and response, a combination usually reserved for organisations able to fund a full security operation of their own.

Fusion Cloud is two services in one. It continuously monitors a client's external attack surface, the parts of their environment exposed to the internet, to find weak points before they are exploited, and it provides managed detection and response across cloud and identity environments, watching for the indicators of compromise that typically precede a breach and acting on them. BlueVision runs and manages the service, so clients do not need a security team of their own to operate it.

That capability has historically been out of reach for smaller organisations, both too expensive and too complex to run. Many monitoring services bill per gigabyte of data or per security event, which makes costs unpredictable and, BlueVision argues, leaves tools bought but underused. BlueVision has productised the service for the mid-market, charging a fixed price per seat or per domain, with onboarding in under 10 days rather than the 30 days a deployment of this kind usually takes. The fixed price and fast onboarding are what make continuous detection practical for businesses that have been priced out of it.

BlueVision, founded in 2015, is a South African-born cyber security firm with operations in South Africa, Canada and Dubai, and is accredited by CREST, the international body that independently audits the quality of cyber security testing and incident response providers. The case for continuous detection rests on how long intrusions go unnoticed: IBM's 2025 Cost of a Data Breach report puts the average breach life cycle at 241 days, 158 days to identify a breach and a further 83 to contain it.*

“My job for the last 20-odd years has been to get security into more people's hands,” says Christo Coetzer, founder, director and chief executive of BlueVision. “Enterprise-grade detection has been out of reach for most smaller businesses, too expensive and too complex. We built Fusion Cloud to change that, and Cloud On Demand's channel is how we reach the organisations that have been priced out.”

“Our partners are increasingly being asked to take responsibility for their clients' security, and we had identified a gap in our own security stack that we needed to fill,” says Senzo Mbhele, managing director of Cloud On Demand. “We use Fusion Cloud ourselves, so we are giving partners something we already rely on: enterprise-grade detection they can offer mid-market clients without building the capability from scratch.”

For Cloud On Demand and BlueVision, the agreement is less about adding a product to a catalogue than about widening access, bringing continuous, enterprise-grade threat detection to the South African mid-market through the partners who already serve it.

Source: * IBM Cost of a Data Breach 2025, https://www.ibm.com/reports/data-breach.