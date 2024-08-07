Entersekt appoints Tony Bakshi as CFO

Tony Bakshi.

Entersekt, the financial authentication company, today announced the appointment of Tony Bakshi as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

With more than 15 years of payments and enterprise software experience, Bakshi will guide Entersekt's financial strategy, leading the Accounting, Finance, and Legal teams to ensure robust financial health and strategic expansion. In addition to deep financial expertise, Bakshi brings hands-on experience in business operations and scaling global organisations for profitable growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony to our executive team,” said Schalk Nolte, CEO and co-founder of Entersekt. “Tony’s extensive experience, particularly in the payments space, combined with his strategic financial leadership, will further help us capitalise on the record-breaking growth Entersekt has experienced over the past two years.”

Bakshi joins Entersekt after more than three years with the insurance payment network One Inc, where he served as CFO. Prior to that, he spent nearly nine years at global payments solution provider Elavon, most recently as Vice-President Finance.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Entersekt. The company has award-winning, market-leading technology, top-tier financial institution customers around the world, solid financials and a proven leadership team,” added Bakshi. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to help the team during our next phase of growth.”