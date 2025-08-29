Epson, Kemtek – shared values powering enduring business relationship

Kemtek and Epson team up for large-format printing.

Epson and Kemtek enjoy a close business relationship, and Kemtek recently sat down with Bala Srinivasan Balaguru, Epson’s Product Manager C&I (Commercial and Industrial Products) for the CISMETA region, to discuss how this collaboration benefits customers, and to explore current and imminent innovations in large-format printing (LFP) in particular.

Balaguru explained that the relationship between Epson and Kemtek has evolved into a genuine strategic alliance, with Kemtek bringing market and customer needs insights to the table. This relationship has enabled the faster roll-out of innovations to meet local customer use cases, and to provide a value proposition based on a shared commitment to customer support.

He also focused on Kemtek’s experience and technical expertise, and explained the benefits that this brings to both customers and to the Epson brand, in terms of recognition and growth through meaningful engagement with the LFP market.

Balaguru clearly shares Kemtek's excitement about the potential of this relationship to deliver future growth from a solid foundation of technical expertise, impactful joint engagement throughout the entire value chain and continued investment in after-sales support and training.

Bala Srinivasan Balaguru, Epson’s Product Manager C&I (Commercial and Industrial Products) for the CISMETA region.

The evolution of LFP

Bala highlighted three trends that are driving the growth of this market, namely the increasing emphasis on quality (and especially durable, premium outdoor signage solutions); a new focus on customisation and creativity (with rapid growth in demand for LFP textile printing); and the move towards increased sustainability, with customers requesting recycled, recyclable and non-polluting materials and inks. Epson is assisting PSPs with achieving their sustainability targets through innovations such as EcoSolvent inks (which contain far fewer VOCs) and resin-based solutions that can be safely and comfortably used indoors.

Tailor-made solutions for South Africa

Drawing on insights provided by Kemtek, Epson has adapted its product offerings to meet the unique needs of South African print services providers. These include energy-efficient solutions (such as Epson’s PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology) that can reduce electricity costs and boost business resilience, and a recognition of the need to develop solutions that are intuitively easy to use and which can be accommodated within small business premises.

The Epson advantage

It is this combination of cutting-edge technology, reduced energy requirements, compact design and exceptional print quality that makes Epson LFP printers such a winning proposition. When paired with Kemtek’s market insights and trust-based rapport with customers, the result is the creation of a platform for genuine growth, and the empowerment of resellers and partners in a business environment where relationships drive results.

Epson LFP print samples.

A passionate advocate

It is evident from Kemtek's conversation with Balaguru that he is deeply passionate about the many ways in which Epson technology can transform businesses. With the addition of Epson quality and reliability, small print businesses can experience accelerated growth and gain the capability to compete more widely, build their brands and meaningfully differentiate themselves in the market.

Balaguru also believes in sustainability as not just a business imperative, but a responsibility to future generations. He derives great personal satisfaction from being able to help businesses reduce their environmental footprint. With Epson, increased profitability goes hand-in-hand with more eco-friendly solutions, making investment in the latest LFP innovations a clear win for enterprises.

Ultimately, Balaguru’s goal – one which he shares with both Epson and Kemtek – is the creation of a more inclusive, sustainable and technologically advanced printing ecosystem across southern Africa. Kemtek is making that happen thanks to the strength of its relationship with Epson – will you join Kemtek on this adventure?

To learn more about Epson LFP solutions from Kemtek, please contact Aziza Mahomed at azizam@kemtek.co.za or call (+27) 079 527 0067. Alternatively, you can connect with her on LinkedIn here.

You can also connect with Balaguru on LinkedIn here.