Ericsson announces new head of SA operations

Sandile Dhlomo, head of Ericsson South Africa.

Ericsson has named Sandile Dhlomo as its new head of Ericsson South Africa, effective 1 September 2025. He will report to Majda Lahlou Kassi, who leads the Ericsson West and Southern Africa market area.

In a statement, the company said Dhlomo will also be a member of the Ericsson West and Southern Africa leadership team in the Ericsson EMEA region.



Dhlomo has over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and digital industry and has held several senior roles across sub-Saharan Africa, including Algeria, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.

Majda Lahlou Kassi, VP and head of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, said: “We are committed to ensuring a strong, localised focus in our key markets, and South Africa remains a priority for Ericsson in the region. Sandile’s industry expertise, deep local insights and proven leadership will drive our growth ambitions while reinforcing our trusted partnerships in South Africa.”

Dhlomo added: “I am honoured to take on this role to head our operations in South Africa at such a dynamic time for the industry. My focus will be on accelerating innovation, creating value with our customers and contributing to the digital transformation journey of the country. South Africa has immense potential, and together with the Ericsson team, we will unlock opportunities for sustainable digital growth in line with our #AfricaInMotion vision.”

Ericsson has a long-standing presence in SA, driving digital transformation across telecommunications and enterprise solutions.