Ericsson announces Sandile Dhlomo’s replacement to lead SA operations

Siseko Ngxola, head of Ericsson South Africa.

Ericsson executive Siseko Ngxola has been appointed as head of Ericsson South Africa, replacing Sandile Dhlomo, who left the company just months into his tenure.

Dhlomo’s appointment as head of the local unit began in September 2025. In a statement confirming the leadership change, Ericsson said Dhlomo was leaving to pursue new opportunities and provided no further details on his exit.

Prior to this appointment, Ngxola served as a key account manager and a member of Ericsson South Africa’s leadership team, which he joined in December 2024.

He has over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, having held various roles across different countries and industry segments. His career includes senior positions such as head of sales for market vertical and enterprise, sales executive for mobile networks, and strategic account manager. He also has international exposure in markets including Finland, the Middle East and the UK.

Ericsson SA said Ngxola's immediate focus is to ensure a seamless transition and to continue executing the company’s strategy in SA. The company added that its strategic priorities in the country remain unchanged, with a continued focus on strengthening local partnerships and serving key enterprise sectors.

Majda Lahlou Kassi, head of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, said: "Siseko has been a dedicated and critical part of our local leadership team for the past few years. His professionalism, expertise and customer intimacy make him the ideal person to drive our vision for a more connected South Africa. This appointment highlights our commitment to nurturing local talent and reinforces our strategic focus on the market."

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Ngxola added: “I am honoured to lead Ericsson in South Africa during such an exciting time. The power of connectivity to transform lives and industries has never been more apparent. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and valued partners to accelerate South Africa’s digital journey, strengthen our position in the market, and deliver the innovative solutions our customers have come to expect from Ericsson.”