ERP for agriculture in SA: How Karsten Group modernised farming operations with Acumatica Cloud ERP

Karsten Group implemented Acumatica Distribution Edition to bring multiple systems into one connected cloud ERP environment. (Image source: 123RF)

South African agriculture is no longer driven by land, labour and logistics alone. Today, growth depends on data, speed, visibility and the ability to manage complex operations across multiple farms, entities and regions.

For large agricultural groups, disconnected systems can quickly become a barrier to growth. Manual approvals, paper-based invoicing, delayed reporting and limited financial visibility make it harder for management teams to respond quickly.

Fact sheet Solution: Acumatica Distribution Edition Industry: Farming Provider: Acumatica User: Karsten Group

Karsten Group, a major South African fruit producer and distributor based in Durbanville, faced many of these challenges. With more than 1 000 employees and a growing multi-entity agricultural operation, the business needed an ERP platform that could support scale, simplify operations and provide real-time insight across the group.

The challenge: Disconnected systems and paper-heavy processes

Before moving to Acumatica, Karsten Group relied on Sage 300 and several disconnected systems. This made it difficult to manage operations consistently across farms, finance teams and head office.

Approvals were slow because managers were spread across different locations. Invoices and orders relied heavily on manual processes. Reporting was limited by data silos, making it harder to get a single, trusted view of financial and operational performance.

For an agricultural business where timing, stock visibility, cost control and cashflow are critical, these delays created unnecessary pressure.

The solution: Acumatica Distribution Edition

Karsten Group implemented Acumatica Distribution Edition to bring multiple systems into one connected cloud ERP environment.

The solution supported inter-company accounting, inventory control, order management, project accounting and fixed assets. More importantly, it gave the business a platform that could support agricultural complexity without forcing teams into rigid workflows.

With Acumatica, Karsten Group gained mobile approvals, paperless workflows and real-time access to financial and operational data. Teams could approve transactions faster, reduce manual admin and work from a single source of truth.

The impact: Faster decisions, less paper and better visibility

The move to Acumatica helped Karsten Group combine six disconnected systems into one ERP platform. It also eliminated around 2 500 printed invoices per month through digital workflows.

The result was a more connected, efficient and data-driven agricultural operation.

Finance teams gained faster access to accurate information. Farm managers could work more efficiently across locations. Leadership gained better visibility into inventory, financials and performance across multiple entities.

For South African agriculture, this is the real value of cloud ERP: better decisions, faster approvals and stronger control over complex operations.

Why this matters for South African agribusinesses

Many growing agricultural businesses still rely on legacy ERP, spreadsheets, manual approvals and disconnected operational systems. These tools may work for a time, but they become limiting as the business expands.

A modern agriculture ERP system helps businesses:

Connect farms, finance teams and head office. Improve inventory and stock visibility. Reduce paper-based administration. Speed up invoice and order approvals. Access real-time financial and operational reporting. Manage multiple entities from one platform. Support growth without adding unnecessary complexity.

Final takeaway

Karsten Group’s Acumatica implementation shows how South African agricultural businesses can modernise operations without losing control of complexity.

By replacing disconnected systems with a cloud ERP platform, Karsten Group improved visibility, reduced manual work and gave its teams faster access to the information they need to make better decisions.

For agribusinesses looking to move beyond legacy ERP, Acumatica offers a practical path toward connected, scalable and data-driven growth.