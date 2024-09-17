Escape 2024: Pioneering the future of technology together

Escape, an annual tech conference sponsored by BBD, was held on 5 September.

Escape, an annual tech conference sponsored by BBD, returned bigger and better than ever in 2024. Held on 5 September, the hybrid event brought together over 1 000 attendees from around the world, both in-person and virtually, to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the tech industry.

What sets this conference apart is how it has grown from international software solutions company BBD’s internal showcase to a public, hybrid, international event running simultaneously around the globe. Escape featured a hybrid format, with physical events in South Africa, the Netherlands, the UK and India, as well as an immersive online experience for those unable to attend in person.

This year’s talks, hosted on multiple stages and by speakers from different locations and organisations, ranged from demystifying cyber security to revolutionary engineering using genetic algorithms, building your own offline GPT and even a comedic take on how to hack your car. Participants also learned how to cut costs without compromising quality through efficient machine learning models.

Diverse line-up of speakers, topics and special features

Escape featured an impressive line-up of 29 in-person and pre-recorded talks delivered by technologists from various locations.

In addition to talks, Escape also hosts its annual Game Jam, which is compulsory for BBD’s current grads, and which was for the first time open to the external entries. Running over two weeks and with a theme announced at the start of the Jam, the Game Jam allows teams of up to four to showcase their game development skills, with the top five entries given a showcase spot at the event. The winning teams of the Game Jam were Trash Splash, who won an Oculus Quest 2; Rapid Descent, who received an ASUS VA27EHF 27-inch Full HD Gaming Monitor; Project Nebula, who earned a Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset; and the Additional Grad Prize winner Flo Hider, who was awarded a Keychron K8 Pro RGB Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. You can test out all Game Jam submissions here.

Panel discussion: Shaping the future of tech

The conference concluded with a thought-provoking panel discussion moderated by Tony van der Linden, BBD's CIO. The panel featured BBD Director, Russell Davidson; BBD Business Analyst, Charity Serepong; Associate Professor at the University of Pretoria, Hanli Smuts; and Principal Developer Advocate at AWS, Sebastien Stormacq. The panellists shared their insights on the future of technology, the importance of diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry and the role of education in preparing the next generation of innovators.

Fostering a global community

By running simultaneously across multiple countries and offering both in-person and virtual attendance options, Escape has become an inclusive platform for knowledge sharing and networking. With each passing year, Escape continues to grow and evolve, cementing its place as a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the future of technology. As we look ahead to Escape 2025, it will be interesting to see what new innovations and ideas will take centre stage.

For more information on Escape, click here.