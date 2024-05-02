Subscribe
  • ESET Southern Africa’s 2024 partner award winners

ESET Southern Africa’s 2024 partner award winners

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 02 May 2024
Carey van Vlaanderen, Madeleine Botha (NETSEC), Johan Botha (NETSEC), Andre Visagie (NETSEC), Pavol Holeczy (ESET).
Digital security firm ESET Southern Africa announced its channel partner award winners at its recent annual Partner Awards event in Johannesburg.

These partners were recognised for their achievements in cyber security, sales, and distribution.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work our partners consistently demonstrate,” said Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa. “Their unwavering support allows us to deliver robust security solutions to businesses and individuals throughout Africa.”

This year, ESET added two new award categories:

  • Distributor Recognition Award: Highlighting the exceptional contributions of distributors in supporting ESET's growth strategy.
  • MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award: Recognising the significant role of managed service providers (MSPs) in expanding ESET's reach within the sub-distribution channel.

2024 ESET Partner Award winners

Newcomer Sales Champion

  1. Gold: Eyotech Systems (PTY) Ltd
  2. Silver: Beekman Management Services (PTY) Ltd
  3. Bronze: Personal Relations Information Technology

Sales Growth Champion

  1. Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
  2. Silver: First Technology Western Cape (PTY) Ltd
  3. Bronze: Velocity Professional Services (PTY) Ltd

Top New Sales Champion

  1. Gold: Tarsus on Demand (PTY) Ltd
  2. Silver: WeloveIT
  3. Bronze: Ioco Infrastructure Services (PTY) Ltd

Retention Champion

  1. Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
  2. Silver: First Technology KZN
  3. Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd

Enterprise Sales Champion

  1. Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
  2. Silver: Datategra
  3. Bronze: First Technology Western Cape (PTY) Ltd

SMB Sales Champion

  1. Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
  2. Silver: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd
  3. Bronze: First Technology KZN

Mid-Market Sales Champion

  1. Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
  2. Silver: First Technology KZN
  3. Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd

Cloud Sales Champion

  1. Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
  2. Silver: Datategra
  3. Bronze: First Technology KZN

Highest Revenue Champion (South Africa/Namibia)

  1. Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
  2. Silver: First Technology KZN
  3. Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd

Highest Revenue Champion (Rest of Africa)

  1. Gold: Interface Solutions Limited
  2. Silver: Mozcomputers
  3. Bronze: Total Solutions Ltd

MSP Sales Champion

  1. Gold: Pilot Software Holdings (PTY) Ltd
  2. Silver: Cyberlogic Stellenbosch (Pty) Ltd
  3. Bronze: Reflex Solution (PTY) Ltd

Consumer Sales Champion

  1. Gold: Complete Office
  2. Silver: Dial a Nerd
  3. Bronze: Computer World Hillcrest

Distributor Recognition Award

  1. Integrated Digital Security Solutions IDSS

Consistent Revenue Growth Over 5 Years

  1. Resilient Servers and Networks

Long-Standing Partner Award

  1. Transtech Systems cc

MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award

  1. Tarsus on Demand (PTY) Ltd

