ESET Southern Africa’s 2024 partner award winners

Digital security firm ESET Southern Africa announced its channel partner award winners at its recent annual Partner Awards event in Johannesburg.
These partners were recognised for their achievements in cyber security, sales, and distribution.
“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work our partners consistently demonstrate,” said Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa. “Their unwavering support allows us to deliver robust security solutions to businesses and individuals throughout Africa.”
This year, ESET added two new award categories:
- Distributor Recognition Award: Highlighting the exceptional contributions of distributors in supporting ESET's growth strategy.
- MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award: Recognising the significant role of managed service providers (MSPs) in expanding ESET's reach within the sub-distribution channel.
2024 ESET Partner Award winners
Newcomer Sales Champion
- Gold: Eyotech Systems (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: Beekman Management Services (PTY) Ltd
- Bronze: Personal Relations Information Technology
Sales Growth Champion
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: First Technology Western Cape (PTY) Ltd
- Bronze: Velocity Professional Services (PTY) Ltd
Top New Sales Champion
- Gold: Tarsus on Demand (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: WeloveIT
- Bronze: Ioco Infrastructure Services (PTY) Ltd
Retention Champion
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: First Technology KZN
- Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd
Enterprise Sales Champion
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: Datategra
- Bronze: First Technology Western Cape (PTY) Ltd
SMB Sales Champion
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd
- Bronze: First Technology KZN
Mid-Market Sales Champion
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: First Technology KZN
- Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd
Cloud Sales Champion
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: Datategra
- Bronze: First Technology KZN
Highest Revenue Champion (South Africa/Namibia)
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: First Technology KZN
- Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd
Highest Revenue Champion (Rest of Africa)
- Gold: Interface Solutions Limited
- Silver: Mozcomputers
- Bronze: Total Solutions Ltd
MSP Sales Champion
- Gold: Pilot Software Holdings (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: Cyberlogic Stellenbosch (Pty) Ltd
- Bronze: Reflex Solution (PTY) Ltd
Consumer Sales Champion
- Gold: Complete Office
- Silver: Dial a Nerd
- Bronze: Computer World Hillcrest
Distributor Recognition Award
- Integrated Digital Security Solutions IDSS
Consistent Revenue Growth Over 5 Years
- Resilient Servers and Networks
Long-Standing Partner Award
- Transtech Systems cc
MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award
- Tarsus on Demand (PTY) Ltd
