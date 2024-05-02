ESET Southern Africa’s 2024 partner award winners

Carey van Vlaanderen, Madeleine Botha (NETSEC), Johan Botha (NETSEC), Andre Visagie (NETSEC), Pavol Holeczy (ESET).

Digital security firm ESET Southern Africa announced its channel partner award winners at its recent annual Partner Awards event in Johannesburg.

These partners were recognised for their achievements in cyber security, sales, and distribution.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work our partners consistently demonstrate,” said Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa. “Their unwavering support allows us to deliver robust security solutions to businesses and individuals throughout Africa.”

This year, ESET added two new award categories:

Distributor Recognition Award : Highlighting the exceptional contributions of distributors in supporting ESET's growth strategy.

MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award : Recognising the significant role of managed service providers (MSPs) in expanding ESET's reach within the sub-distribution channel.

2024 ESET Partner Award winners

Newcomer Sales Champion

Gold: Eyotech Systems (PTY) Ltd Silver: Beekman Management Services (PTY) Ltd Bronze: Personal Relations Information Technology

Sales Growth Champion

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd Silver: First Technology Western Cape (PTY) Ltd Bronze: Velocity Professional Services (PTY) Ltd

Top New Sales Champion

Gold: Tarsus on Demand (PTY) Ltd Silver: WeloveIT Bronze: Ioco Infrastructure Services (PTY) Ltd

Retention Champion

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd Silver: First Technology KZN Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd

Enterprise Sales Champion

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd Silver: Datategra Bronze: First Technology Western Cape (PTY) Ltd

SMB Sales Champion

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd Silver: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd Bronze: First Technology KZN

Mid-Market Sales Champion

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd Silver: First Technology KZN Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd

Cloud Sales Champion

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd Silver: Datategra Bronze: First Technology KZN

Highest Revenue Champion (South Africa/Namibia)

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd Silver: First Technology KZN Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd

Highest Revenue Champion (Rest of Africa)

Gold: Interface Solutions Limited Silver: Mozcomputers Bronze: Total Solutions Ltd

MSP Sales Champion

Gold: Pilot Software Holdings (PTY) Ltd Silver: Cyberlogic Stellenbosch (Pty) Ltd Bronze: Reflex Solution (PTY) Ltd

Consumer Sales Champion

Gold: Complete Office Silver: Dial a Nerd Bronze: Computer World Hillcrest

Distributor Recognition Award

Integrated Digital Security Solutions IDSS

Consistent Revenue Growth Over 5 Years

Resilient Servers and Networks

Long-Standing Partner Award

Transtech Systems cc

MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award

Tarsus on Demand (PTY) Ltd