Eskom Expo winners to represent SA in Taipei

Yu-Yao Chen and Karabo Mpuru will represent SA at the Taiwan International Science Fair next month.

Two winners from the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists will represent South Africa at the Taiwan International Science Fair in early 2026, showcasing research that highlights the country’s growing pipeline of young scientific talent.

Karabo Mpuru, a former learner at Northern Academy in Polokwane, and Yu-Yao Chen, a Grade 11 learner at Curro Durbanville High School in Cape Town, will attend the international event from 31 January to 7 February 2026. They will be accompanied by delegation leader Toinette Horn, Eskom Expo Stellenbosch Regional Science Fair director.

Mpuru, 17, will present a mathematics-based project that focuses on faster ways of working with number patterns. Her research shows how two formulas can be used to quickly identify the fixed number difference in any arithmetic sequence, regardless of whether the sequence is even or odd. The work aims to help learners save time during exams, strengthen problem-solving skills and support further mathematics learning.

Chen, 16, will showcase a life sciences and technology project that explores new ways to improve wound healing. Her research demonstrates that living seaweed can survive inside 3D-printed wound materials and release oxygen when exposed to light. Oxygen plays a key role in healing, making the approach a potential low-energy method for improving medical treatments in the future.

The Taiwan International Science Fair will be hosted at the National Taiwan Science Education Centre in Taipei and will bring together school-level researchers from across the globe.

The event provides a platform for young scientists to share their work, exchange ideas and build international research networks. Final figures on participating countries and learners have not yet been confirmed.

Mologadi Motshele, acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, comments: “The participation of our South African learners at the prestigious Taiwan International Science Fair reflects the international standard, innovation and scientific curiosity demonstrated by our young scientists.

“Eskom is proud to support these learners as they push boundaries, explore new ideas, and showcase the future of science and innovation. We remain committed to empowering the next generation of scientists and engineers through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.”

Registration to take part in the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists 2026 is currently open.