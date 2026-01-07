Justice dept banks on tech to tackle crime, case backlogs

Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCD) is rolling out a modernisation and digital transformation strategy, prioritising the implementation of several technologies by 2030.

The aim, as contained in its Revised Strategic Plan for 2025 to 2030, is to improve service delivery, efficiency, and accessibility while addressing IT infrastructure and governance weaknesses.

“Combating crime and corruption remains a paramount priority…These concerted actions are vital to restoring public trust and building a safer, more just society,” the department says.

Between 2014 and 2024, SA recorded the highest crime index in Africa, making it the fifth most dangerous country globally. The department says a single case management platform across the criminal justice system will help restore public confidence.

As of August 2024, 223 judgments were overdue by more than six months, more than double the roughly 90 late judgments recorded in 2019, according to data from the Office of the Chief Justice. The Johannesburg Labour Court, Pretoria High Court, and Mahikeng High Court carried the highest backlogs.

The Office of the Chief Justice’s annual report for 2024/25, released in October, shows the department has made strides in improving efficiencies and clearing backlogs, although progress remains uneven across the court system.

The focus on transforming the criminal justice system highlights the importance of developing criminal-related ICT solutions and improving integration across Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security (JCPS) cluster departments.

Ongoing challenges

The department faces persistent challenges, including unstable legacy systems, outdated infrastructure, and weak integration with JCPS cluster systems. Operational risks also stem from manual processes, unauthorised access, low ICT literacy, budget and procurement constraints, poor change management, uneven broadband, cyber threats, and external factors such as Eskom’s unreliable electricity supply.

“Technology presents opportunities for the department to help improve the justice system by making it more efficient, equitable and accessible. This ranges from improving operational processes, ensuring efficiency in the court system and improving service delivery through modernisation and digitisation,” it says in its plan.

According to the department’s 2024 report on High Court rationalisation, judges attending circuit courts reduce capacity at main courts. Judges are allocated more than one matter per day and sometimes three different matters per week, leaving very little time for preparation. Many write their judgments in the evenings and over weekends, the report states.

Modern tech

Central to the plan are upgraded core systems, including improved LAN and WAN networks, servers, and endpoints. The department will explore cloud solutions for scalability and reliability and strengthen ICT governance.

Upgrades may include software-defined WAN technologies, implemented in collaboration with the State Information Technology Agency where this is cost-effective and feasible.

DJCD will also adopt an enterprise architecture approach to replace unstable legacy systems, improve integration across applications, and ensure reusability and interoperability.

Cyber security remains a key priority, with a Cybersecurity Technology Refreshment Lifecycle Plan to provide ongoing protection against emerging threats. Procurement and ICT skills gaps will be addressed to stabilise systems and strengthen infrastructure.

The department’s five-year focus centres on contributing to SA’s developmental state through an ethical and capable workforce, with the goal of reforming the criminal justice system to become accessible, modern, and integrated through IT.

Online portals

The department has already brought electronic filing for civil and deceased estates online and plans to roll out additional services, including for insolvencies and expungements, to improve public access to court and administrative services.

“The Masters office has been at the forefront of automation for deceased estates and trusts,” the plan notes. “It aims to provide vulnerable members of society with a modernised, effective, seamless, secure, uncomplicated, and user-friendly service.”

Courts are also being modernised with audio-visual solutions to enable virtual and hybrid hearings, as well as automated transcription and case documentation.

The Integrated Justice System programme is connecting additional departments and entities across the justice cluster to a transversal hub, enabling seamless electronic exchange of case information.

Its criminal justice case management systems track cases, manage hearings, and store documents, improving efficiency, transparency, coordination, and reducing delays across law enforcement, judiciary, and JCPS departments.

Progress will be measured via annual performance plans, tracking ICT stabilisation and digital service rollout.

“These efforts will contribute to the department’s long-term strategic goals by establishing a modern, secure, and efficient ICT environment that supports operational excellence and improves access to public service delivery,” DJCD says.