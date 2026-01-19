Eskom intros hybrid customer service model

Power utility Eskom expands support with a new customer service model. (Photograph: Pixabay.)

Power utility Eskom is rolling out a new customer service model that features mobile customer hubs, digital platforms and self-service tools.

This, after Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati told ITWeb that leveraging digital technologies will be key to reducing operational costs and enhancing the overall customer experience.

In a statement, Eskom says the new approach blends mobile “hub-on-wheels” units, community pop-ups, self-service platforms and selected permanent customer service hubs.

These, it notes, will add to Eskom’s brick-and-mortar facilities, which continue to operate in strategic and accessible areas.

Eskom explains that as customer expectations evolve, the hybrid model offers access to assistance, supports service improvements and creates more opportunities for direct customer engagement.

“We are moving away from a static service model to a dynamic, customer-centred approach. Whether through self-service, mobile hubs, pop-ups or in-person support, Eskom is improving access to services when and where it matters most,” says Eskom distribution acting group executive Agnes Mlambo.

According to the company, the digital platforms and self-service tools allow customers to log service requests, submit applications or report faults via the Eskom Customer Application Tool, contact the Eskom WhatsApp chatbot on 08600 37566, or call the Eskom contact centre.

The hub-on-wheels and pop-up engagements are planned for Limpopo and North West provinces, beginning in January.

“While offices will open from 1 February, mobile engagements will continue throughout the month and thereafter. The monthly schedule will be updated and published regularly, with the aim of providing predictable and reliable visits, ensuring communities are reached at least once per month, while permanent offices remain available for in-person support.

“Eskom remains committed to improving the customer experience through accessible service channels, modernised support systems and deeper engagement with communities across South Africa.”