Nyati stays on as Eskom chairman, eyes digital future

Eskom chairman Mteto Nyati. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

As he stays on as Eskom chairman, Mteto Nyati has emphasised the importance of digital transformation as a strategic priority for the state-owned company.

Nyati made the remarks to ITWeb after Cabinet last week made board changes at the power utility.

The appointment of new board members by minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni came after Eskom recently reported a profit for the first time in eight years.

Five members of Eskom’s outgoing board have been reappointed to serve on the newly-approved board by Cabinet. Nyati will also remain in his role, with his term set to run until 2026.

Below are the new board members:

Mteto Nyati (chairman)

Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi

Lwazi Goqwana

Clive Le Roux

Dr Andrew Barendse

Dr Dimakatso Matshoga

Dr Kgaogelo Chiloane

Sharmila Govind

Dr Vuyo Peach

Dr Tsakani Mthombeni

Bajabulile Tshabalala

Tshokolo Nchocho

According to Nyati, leveraging digital technologies will be key to reducing operational costs and enhancing the overall customer experience.

“Continuity is key to maintaining Eskom’s turnaround. It is good to see that just over 50% of the board members were retained.

“Eskom has embarked on a digital transformation journey to reduce costs and improve customer experience. A few non-executive directors will be able to guide management through this critical transformation agenda.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet has welcomed Eskom’s return to profitability after the entity reported a R16 billion profit after tax for the financial year ending March 2025, saying this is a bold statement about the progress of Eskom’s turnaround.

According to Cabinet, Eskom’s turnaround indicates the impact of the Operation Vulindlela structural reforms programme and the firm leadership by the board led by Nyati. It also reflects the competent executive management team led by group CEO Dan Marokane and the political leadership oversight role of minister electricity and energy minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, it says.

“This milestone comes at a time when the country has marked another extended period without load-shedding − over 150 consecutive days without load-shedding − which is a clear indication that South Africa’s electricity supply is stabilising,” says Cabinet in a statement.

“Eskom is now prioritising the elimination of load-reduction in the next 12 to 18 months. Load-reduction is currently implemented to safeguard critical infrastructure in areas affected by high energy losses and illegal connections.”