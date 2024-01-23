Eskom intros smart meters in Limpopo

Eskom will introduce prepaid smart meters as an ongoing initiative in Limpopo.

Power utility Eskom will kick-off a province-wide prepaid smart meter installation drive in Limpopo. This forms part of its meter maintenance programme, says a statement.

“Eskom Limpopo is excited to announce a significant advancement in our ongoing commitment to providing reliable electricity services to the residents of the Limpopo province. As part of electricity meter maintenance, Eskom Limpopo will be introducing prepaid smart meters as an ongoing initiative in phases across the province.”

According to the power utility, customers in the area may experience power supply interruptions during this installation time.

“Eskom Limpopo acknowledges the inconvenience this may cause and wants to assure the community that every effort will be made to minimise the duration of the interruption. Eskom believes that by working together, we can create a more sustainable and efficient-energy future.

“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the community during this transitional period. The safety and well-being of our community and customers are paramount, and we urge all customers to treat all electrical connections as live during this period,” it states.

Smart meter deployment began in 2013 in an attempt by Eskom to resolve issues around inaccurate billing, which were caused by post-implementation problems. Although the programme faced some teething issues, it has progressed over the years.

The move to prepaid smart meters is also part of Eskom's plan to improve cash flow and address its debt collection challenges.