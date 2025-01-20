Eskom rounds out group executive team

Dr Candice Hartley, chief people officer at Eskom.

Eskom has appointed Dr Candice Hartley as chief people officer and Rivoningo Mnisi asgroup executive of renewables.

According to a statement, these appointments complete the strengthening of Eskom’s executive team, to bring in new skills to guide teams within the business to execute faster and more efficiently.

“In the last 10 months, we have focused on strengthening our executive team, not only to bring in specialist skills to drive the delivery of our strategy in a fast-moving and increasingly competitive marketplace, but to also drive interventions to address the legacy management control issues that have characterised our recent audit findings,” says Dan Marokane, Eskom group chief executive.

According to Eskom, Mnisi brings over two decades of experience in digitalisation, innovation and sustainability, with a strong background in strategic initiative execution and operational excellence.

His focus will be on delivering an Eskom renewable energy business that will become a significant player in this segment, focusing on work already in progress for an executable initial pipeline of at least 2GW of clean energy projects by 2026. He will also lead the advancement of Eskom’s pipeline of more than 20GW of clean energy projects to diversify its energy mix as part of the emissions reduction strategy.

Before joining Eskom, Mnisi served as chief strategy officer at Exxaro. He has also worked for Anglo American.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Johannesburg, a BSc (Hons) in Applied Science from the University of Pretoria, and a Master of Business Administration from the Gordon Institute of Business Science. He is a contributing member of the World Economic Forum's Chief Strategy Officers Community for the Global Mining and Metals Industry.

In October, Eskom appointed ICT veteran Len de Villiers as its chief information and technology officer.

According to Eskom, Dr Hartleyis an accomplished human resources executive, with two decades of experience spanning the financial, industrial, IT and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.

A key area of her focus will be to ensure Eskom has the skills the organisation requires to operate in a competitive marketplace. Dr Hartleywill also transition Eskom’s human capital practices and workforce plans to align with strategy, and ensure the wider adoption of technology across the organisation. Before joining Eskom, she served as executive partner and head of people at KPMG South Africa.

Her experience includes senior roles at AECI, British American Tobacco, Pernod Ricard, Lenovo, Barloworld, Standard Bank and South African Breweries. She also founded Mwangaza Advisory, a strategy consulting firm that designs people strategies aligned with organisational objectives.

Dr Hartley holds an MBA and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Pretoria, and a BA in Psychology from the University of Johannesburg. She completed her PhD in the Faculty of Commerce through the University of Cape Town.

Eskom says it will continue to focus on implementing generation recovery, strengthening governance, and tackling crime and corruption, while future-proofing the organisation to enable energy security, growth and long-term sustainability.