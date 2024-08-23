Eskom to electrify its vehicle fleet by 2040

The initiative will serve as a blueprint for the future rollout of EVs across Eskom’s fleet.

Eskom has launched its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure pilot project at the Eskom Academy of Learning (EAL) in Midrand, Gauteng.

According to a statement, this marks a significant step in Eskom Distribution’s commitment to support the growth of the e-mobility sector in SA and contribute to the country’s broader goals of reducing carbon emissions.

The pilot project includes the procurement of 20 EVs, ranging from light delivery vehicles, to light trucks for operational use. It involves the installation of 10 charging stations at five Eskom sites across the country.

The other charging sites are at Brackenfell in Cape Town, Mkondeni in Pietermaritzburg, Tlhabane Customer Network Centre in Rustenburg and Marathon CNC in Mbombela. These sites will serve as the foundation for Eskom Distribution’s long-term strategy to electrify its entire fleet by 2040, it says.

“We continue to focus on our long-term strategy to deliver a competitive, sustainable and future-proof Eskom to ensure energy security, growth and long-term sustainability for the benefit of South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“By investing in e-mobility and the charging infrastructure needed for electric vehicles, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint, but also stimulating the local economy and creating new opportunities for growth,” says Gabriel Kgabo, GM in the office of the Eskom group executive for distribution.

The new charging stations, launched in partnership with GridCars, are direct current fast chargers (60kW) and dual alternating current chargers (22kW), optimally sized to cater for overnight charging of fleet vehicles and daytime workplace charging for employees and visitors.

According to Eskom, this initiative will serve as a blueprint for the future rollout of EVs across Eskom’s entire fleet. It is one of the levers that will steer the organisation towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and will also contribute to stimulating the local EV market, it says.

Government previously said it is planning the national rollout of EVs, as part of a long-term plan to wean SA off fossil fuels and onto renewables.