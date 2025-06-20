eThekwini looks to UAE for smart city expertise

eThekwini municipality strengthens ties in United Arab Emirates to advance its smart city ambitions.

eThekwini municipality in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is turning to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to advance its smart city ambitions.

This, as the municipality’s team of officials, led by city manager Musa Mbhele, embarked on a high-level international engagement mission in the UAE this week.

During the mission, officials held strategic engagements with government and business leaders in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, according to a statement.

The aim was to finalise agreements with Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) to implement forward-looking transport innovations aligned to the needs of the eThekwini region; explore technology-driven investment platforms with Maqta Technologies; as well as consolidate the Abu Dhabi-Dubai-KZN knowledge exchange corridor that focuses on smart logistics, sustainable infrastructure and advanced technologies in customs clearance and risk analytics, reveals the statement.

The eThekwini delegation also led discussions with senior leaders in Dubai’s DMT that centred on building urban spaces, where mobility is seamless, sustainable and intelligently connected.

“As urban landscapes evolve, the integration of smart transport systems, thoughtful urban planning and municipal coordination have become more crucial than ever. We are in the United Arab Emirates to leverage international best practices,” said Mbhele.

“By embracing innovation and strategic planning, we pave the way for a connected and resilient urban future for our city of Durban.”

The eThekwini municipality is one of the 11 districts of the KZN province, including the city of Durban and surrounding towns.

In 2023, former eThekwini executive mayor Mxolisi Kaunda revealed that the municipality was embarking on a path towards becoming a smart city.

According to the statement, the eThekwini delegation also engaged with key stakeholders in Abu Dhabi’s intelligent mobility and digital infrastructure sectors.

Minister Abdulla Al Hashmi, director of traffic systems at the Integrated Transport Centre, emphasised the UAE’s readiness to collaborate with eThekwini on solutions tailored for Durban’s urban context.