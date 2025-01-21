ETS Group bolsters application capabilities with new appointments

ETS Group has bolstered its Oracle application management and support business with four key appointments as it moves to become a leader in its space.
ETS Group CEO Dennis Naidoo says: “In our endeavours to further strengthen our Oracle application support capabilities, we have added significant resources for on-premise EBS support, integration capabilities and fusion SaaS cloud capabilities. This is in line with ETS’s strategy to grow around Oracle's cloud and application solutions.
The new resources include four new permanent functional Oracle consultants reporting to the ETS Group Operations and Delivery Manager, as well as an increased subcontractor pool.
This capability is in line with ETS’s aspirations to grow its footprint on the African continent.
ETS is now in the top three most certified South African-owned Oracle partners in SADC, Naidoo notes.
“With our high level of certified people, we are aggressively growing in terms of resources, customers and reach,” he says.
Naidoo says: “We welcome this talent into our organisation and have aspirations of growth and success for both them and the company.”
The new appointees include:
- Thomas Gerenger-Craig, who has over 20 years of consulting experience in Oracle products across industries, including financial services, banking, education and insurance. He has served as a Team Lead and Business Consultant with extensive experience Oracle ERP, leading teams and delivering projects.
- Shane Goliath, who brings over 15 years’ experience in Oracle WebCenter implementations. He previously worked as an Oracle WebCenter Senior Enterprise Applications Consultant at NTT, and has also worked on Oracle solutions for Adcock Ingram, Liberty Heath, Multichoice and the National Lotteries Commission, among others.
- Prea Govender, who has extensive experience as an Oracle Functional Consultant working in a range of industries and for organisations including NTT and Britehouse. She has been involved in end-to-end Oracle implementations and support engagements across various modules, both EBS and cloud.
- Mpho Lekgau, an Oracle Consultant who holds a Bcom (Accounting) degree from the University of Johannesburg. He has held roles including Oracle senior enterprise application consultant at NTT, a functional support role for the Northwest Department of Health on Oracle supply chain management and financial modules, and an analyst role with Coega Development Corporation, where he provided in-house consulting on Oracle E-Business Suite and implementation of Oracle Cloud Project.
Share