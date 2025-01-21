ETS Group bolsters application capabilities with new appointments

From left: ETS Group’s Shane Goliath, Mpho Lekgau, Prea Govender and Thomas Gerenger-Craig. (Image: Supplied)

ETS Group has bolstered its Oracle application management and support business with four key appointments as it moves to become a leader in its space.

ETS Group CEO Dennis Naidoo says: “In our endeavours to further strengthen our Oracle application support capabilities, we have added significant resources for on-premise EBS support, integration capabilities and fusion SaaS cloud capabilities. This is in line with ETS’s strategy to grow around Oracle's cloud and application solutions.

The new resources include four new permanent functional Oracle consultants reporting to the ETS Group Operations and Delivery Manager, as well as an increased subcontractor pool.

This capability is in line with ETS’s aspirations to grow its footprint on the African continent.

ETS is now in the top three most certified South African-owned Oracle partners in SADC, Naidoo notes.

“With our high level of certified people, we are aggressively growing in terms of resources, customers and reach,” he says.

Naidoo says: “We welcome this talent into our organisation and have aspirations of growth and success for both them and the company.”

The new appointees include: