ETS Group pivots service offering to include advisory services

Desigan Naidoo. (Image: ETS Group)

ETS Group, a specialised ICT company known for designing enterprise and mid-market technology solutions, has announced the expansion of its services to include a comprehensive suite of advisory offerings. This strategic move aligns with the company’s recent successes in the consulting space and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in business transformation enabled by world-class technology solutions.

Zandile Mbele, chairperson at ETS Group, highlights the importance of this move: “We believe that this service will help CIOs and CTOs – in fact, the entire C-suite – mitigate potential risks associated with technology investments in their businesses. ETS will provide expert guidance and identify opportunities for innovation and growth using technology.”

To spearhead this initiative, ETS Group has appointed Desigan Naidoo as head of the Advisory business unit. Naidoo, a seasoned consultant with over 20 years of experience in advising C-suite executives on strategic investments, brings invaluable leadership, insights, and solutions to ETS Group’s clients.

With a background in Big-4 consulting firms, Naidoo has a proven track record of driving digital transformation by optimising business processes and structures through technology. His extensive experience spans industries, including strategic planning and execution oversight, making him an asset to ETS Group and its clients.

Naidoo holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a BSc in Computer Science, alongside certifications in COBIT and Prince II, reinforcing his expertise in delivering high-value solutions.

Driving business transformation through advisory services

The introduction of advisory services represents a game-changing move for ETS Group’s clients. By integrating business transformation with cutting-edge technology solutions, organisations can expect:

Enhanced strategic planning – Expert guidance on aligning business strategies with the latest technological advancements to maintain a competitive-edge. Optimised processes and structures – Streamlined operations to improve efficiency and effectiveness. Improved decision-making – Access to seasoned consultants like Naidoo, enabling informed decisions that foster growth and innovation. Comprehensive support – End-to-end advisory services covering everything from strategic planning to execution, ensuring successful digital transformation.

About ETS Group

ETS Group is a specialised ICT company that designs and delivers enterprise and mid-market technology solutions. With a commitment to driving business transformation through technology, ETS Group provides innovative and strategic solutions tailored to meet client needs.

For more information about ETS Group’s new advisory services, visit our website or contact Dennis Naidoo at (082) 928 6819.