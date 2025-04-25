ETS Group sets sights on African growth

Dennis Naidoo, CEO, ETS Group. (Image: ETS Group)

ETS Group, a certified and accredited ICT solutions provider, has announced a strategic expansion into key African markets, solidifying its commitment to regional development and cross-border collaboration. The company now operates virtually in Swaziland and Lesotho. A new registered office has been established in Harare, Zimbabwe. ETS is currently preparing for entry into East Africa, beginning with Kenya. Future roll-outs are planned for Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania.

With a strong belief in the continent’s potential, ETS Group CEO Dennis Naidoo says the company’s long-term vision is to become a truly African organisation – built on African expertise, rooted in local markets and aligned with the continent’s broader digital transformation agenda.

“It is our belief at ETS that Africa’s challenges will be solved by Africans,” says Naidoo. “Our years of experience and pedigree enable us to bring proven advisory and engineering skills to every country we expand into, while learning from the vast knowledge already present in these local markets.”

ETS Group’s solutions are designed to be horizontal – spanning multiple verticals across both public and private sectors, including telecoms, financial services, retail, education, hospitality and government. The company’s expansion strategy prioritises English-speaking countries initially, with ETS leading in advisory services and complementing its offerings with deep sector expertise.

Empowering local ecosystems

Central to ETS Group’s expansion is its commitment to local empowerment. In markets like Swaziland and Lesotho, ETS has successfully collaborated with local talent, applying a model that combines imported expertise with the upskilling of young professionals on the ground. This approach will be replicated in other countries.

“ETS is intentional about training and equipping young people with relevant knowledge,” adds Naidoo. “Our talent will always complement, not replace, the expertise already present in each market.”

Zandile Mbele, Chairperson, ETS Group. (Image: ETS Group)

“One can take lessons from the successes in Africa, such as how M-Pesa is transforming Kenya’s financial ecosystem since it was launched in 2007,” says Zandile Mbele, ETS Group’s Chairperson.

By operating as an African-owned and African-operated business, ETS believes it is uniquely positioned to address the continent’s challenges with context-specific, accessible technology.

Staying closer to home

Another driving force behind the move is the need to insulate ETS and its clients from the volatility of global markets and foreign exchange. By focusing closer to home, the group is building long-term resilience through regional partnerships and African-led innovation.

“Africans understand the challenges unique to our continent,” says Naidoo. “We have refined our solutions to mitigate these challenges, with a focus on simplicity, scalability and accessibility.