ETS Group welcomes new interns through strategic talent development initiative

Zandile Mbele, Chairperson of ETS Group. (Image: Supplied)

ETS Group, in partnership with Oracle’s Enterprise Development Unit, has welcomed four interns into a structured one-year work placement programme aimed at developing young professionals and strengthening South Africa’s enterprise technology talent pipeline.

The internship initiative forms part of ETS Group’s broader commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry experience, while creating sustainable pathways for young professionals to enter the ICT sector.

The interns were selected following a rigorous recruitment process that prioritised strong technical foundations, adaptability and a passion for innovation. According to ETS Group, the programme is designed not only to build technical capability, but also to prepare participants for the realities of working in a fast-evolving enterprise technology environment.

Over the course of the year, the interns will be placed across several functional areas, including digital marketing, project management, bid office management, database administration and network engineering. This rotational structure is intended to provide broad exposure to core business operations, solution development and client engagement.

Each intern will also be paired with a senior mentor who will provide guidance, ongoing feedback and professional support throughout the programme.

Commenting on the initiative, Zandile Mbele, Chairperson of ETS Group, said investing in young talent is both a social responsibility and a strategic business priority.

“At ETS Group, we believe that the future of our industry depends on how intentionally we develop the next generation of professionals,” said Mbele. “This internship programme is about more than skills transfer – it is about empowering young people with confidence, real-world experience and a sense of belonging in the enterprise technology sector.”

Mbele added that leadership support is critical to ensuring that talent development initiatives deliver long-term value for both individuals and the organisation.

“By providing mentorship, exposure to live projects and access to experienced professionals, we are creating an environment where young talent can grow, innovate and contribute meaningfully to our business,” she said.

Beyond skills development, ETS Group expects the programme to introduce fresh perspectives and new ideas into the organisation, supporting innovation and continuous improvement across teams.

As the interns begin their placements, ETS Group anticipates that the initiative will serve as a benchmark for future talent development efforts, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to building a resilient, future-ready workforce for the South African ICT sector.