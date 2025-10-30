ETS Innovations and IoT.nxt forge strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation across Africa

Simon Peter, Business Development Executive, ETS Innovations.

ETS Innovations has announced a strategic partnership with IoT.nxt, which positions itself as a leading South African internet of things (IoT) platform provider, to drive large-scale digital transformation and operational intelligence across industries in Africa.

The collaboration merges ETS Innovations’ strategic advisory and business transformation expertise with IoT.nxt’s vendor-neutral, edge-to-cloud IoT orchestration platform, designed to unify data from both legacy and modern systems. The result is an integrated offering that enables organisations to extract measurable business value from their existing operational estates.

“We believe in partnerships that drive measurable impact,” says Simon Peter, Business Development Executive at ETS Innovations. “With IoT.nxt’s edge-to-cloud capabilities and our strategic advisory, we help clients turn complexity into clarity – and data into value.”

Enabling the connected enterprise

IoT.nxt’s technology bridges the gap between operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT), creating a unified layer of visibility and control. This allows organisations to monitor, automate and optimise operations in real-time – enhancing efficiency, sustainability and decision-making.

Through this partnership, ETS Innovations and IoT.nxt are enabling clients to:

Reduce operating costs through intelligent automation.

Unlock actionable insights via a unified OT/IT data layer.

Advance ESG goals with real-time sustainability metrics and audit-ready reporting.

Accelerate decision-making through analytics and repeatable deployment playbooks.

Sector-specific transformation

The partnership is already targeting high-impact sectors across the continent, including:

Manufacturing: Predictive maintenance, energy and utility optimisation.

Utilities and energy: Advanced metering, loss detection and billing assurance.

Retail and cold chain: Refrigeration health monitoring, food integrity and store energy efficiency.

Facilities and property: Multi-site customer site management (CSM) and SLA performance.

Logistics and supply chain: Fleet tracking, cold-chain visibility and condition monitoring.

Telecoms: Cell-site performance management and energy optimisation.

Agriculture: Water, environmental, livestock and crop monitoring.

Public sector: Optimising utilities management for revenue enhancement.

Defence: Comprehensive weapon management and tracking through IoT.nxt’s Peacemaker system.

system. Mining: Mechanised operation and production management, connected and movable asset integrations and plant integration.

A vision for Africa’s digital future

With ETS Innovations’ recent expansion into other African markets, the partnership is positioned to play a key role in shaping the continent’s digital transformation landscape.

“The future of operational excellence lies in visibility, intelligence and action,” Peter adds. “This partnership is not just about technology integration, it’s about strategic enablement. Together, we’re empowering organisations to make faster, smarter and more sustainable decisions.”

As IoT technologies evolve towards AI-powered automation, intelligent edge computing and integration with digital twins, the ETS Innovations and IoT.nxt partnership will help organisations build resilient, scalable and future-ready operations.

Because knowing is power, ETS Innovations and IoT.nxt are helping organisations across Africa convert their installed estates into visible, optimised and intelligent operations, ready for what’s next.