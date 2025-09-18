ETS Innovations celebrates 10 years of excellence, impact and innovation

Dennis Naidoo, CEO, ETS Group. (Image: ETS Group)

ETS Innovations proudly marks its 10-year anniversary, celebrating a decade of transformative technology, bold ideas and meaningful partnerships. Since its founding in 2015, ETS Innovations has grown into a trusted leader in South Africa and surrounding territories, delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses and communities in the region.

Over the past decade, ETS Innovations has:

Delivered significant projects, services and support to large South African enterprises.

Become Oracle’s most certified partner in the region.

Initiated and launched a new Network business, that together with Oracle Engineered Systems, Hitachi and H3C, form the core of the Infrastructure line of business.

Acquired a large Oracle Applications business that forms the core of the Applications line of business.

Launched a new Advisory line of business.

Achieved level five status for Oracle Cloud infrastructure.

Expanded into Zimbabwe and Kenya (in addition to Lesotho and Eswatini).

Leadership reflections

Zandile Mbele, Chairperson of the Group, shared: "Ten years ago, we set out with a vision to challenge the status quo and build technology that truly serves people. Today, we celebrate not just our achievements, but the incredible team, clients and partners who made it all possible. Here's to the next decade of bold thinking and purposeful innovation."

Dennis Naidoo, CEO, added: "This milestone is a reflection of our resilience, creativity and commitment to excellence. ETS Innovations has always been about more than just technology – it's about impact. I’m proud of what we’ve built together and excited for what lies ahead."

Nation building

The company is proud of its commitments to youth empowerment as our contribution to the nation and economy. Today, 56% of the full-time staff complement are Black Africans under the age of 30. Most of these youth came through our internship and learnership initiatives and we continue to invest heavily in these programmes.

Looking ahead

To commemorate this milestone, ETS Innovations will be launching ETS Cloud services that will include:

An Oracle Cloud for Database and Application workloads (the first privately owned, multi-tenanted Oracle Cloud in the region).

Block and file storage in the cloud on a consumption model.

Artificial intelligence on an “on demand” basis.

Physical and logical access management in the cloud.

Data backup in the cloud.

IOT in the cloud.

With this initiative, together with ongoing projects and growth, ETS hopes to create more employment and learning opportunities for South African youth.