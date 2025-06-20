ETS Innovations, Dataiku forge strategic partnership to accelerate AI innovation across Africa

Desigan Naidoo. (Image: ETS Group)

ETS Innovations, which positions itself as a leading digital transformation company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Dataiku, the renowned universal AI platform, to accelerate AI innovation across Africa. This collaboration aims to equip African businesses with transformative AI solutions that blend technical excellence with human creativity, positioning them for sustainable growth in today’s dynamic digital landscape.

Dataiku is uniquely suited for the African market, offering a powerful yet accessible platform that democratises AI by enabling users across all skill levels to build, deploy and manage AI projects collaboratively. Its ability to break down traditional silos and foster inclusive innovation makes it a game-changer for the continent’s diverse business environments.

Key differentiators of Dataiku:

Universal AI platform: Supports a wide range of AI and machine learning use cases with seamless integration across data sources and systems.

Supports a wide range of AI and machine learning use cases with seamless integration across data sources and systems. Collaboration focus: Enables teams to work together efficiently with project management tools, comments and shared dashboards.

Enables teams to work together efficiently with project management tools, comments and shared dashboards. User-friendly interface: Empowers non-technical users to create predictive models through guided, no-code/low-code workflows.

Empowers non-technical users to create predictive models through guided, no-code/low-code workflows. Advanced machine learning: Offers a vast choice of algorithms and automated model comparison to optimise performance.

Offers a vast choice of algorithms and automated model comparison to optimise performance. Robust connectivity: Connects effortlessly with major databases, cloud services and social platforms.

Connects effortlessly with major databases, cloud services and social platforms. Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant: Recognised as a leader for its visionary approach and execution in enterprise AI platforms.

The partnership between ETS Innovations and Dataiku is especially important for Africa because it addresses the continent’s unique challenges and opportunities in digital transformation. By making AI accessible to a broader audience, this alliance will unlock local talent, drive innovation and accelerate economic growth across multiple sectors including finance, healthcare, agriculture and education.

Desigan Naidoo, GM: Advisory at ETS Innovations, commented on the partnership: "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. This African proverb perfectly encapsulates why we have partnered with Dataiku. Together, we are committed to democratising AI across Africa, ensuring that every organisation, regardless of size or technical expertise, can harness the power of AI to transform their business and communities. This partnership is a vital step towards an inclusive, AI-driven future for Africa."

This collaboration not only accelerates AI deployment but also nurtures a culture where technology and human insight coalesce to drive sustainable growth. ETS Innovations and Dataiku are setting the stage for a vibrant, AI-empowered Africa – one where digital transformation is inclusive, agile and profoundly impactful.

For media inquiries and more information on how this partnership will transform the African market, please contact:

Desigan Naidoo

GM: Advisory, ETS Innovations

Email: desigan.naidoo@ets.group