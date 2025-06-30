ETS Innovations expands African footprint with Zimbabwe office launch

Zandile Mbele, Chairperson of ETS Group. (Image: Supplied)

ETS Innovations, which positions itself as a leading African technology solutions provider, has announced the official opening of its new office in Zimbabwe. This strategic move marks a significant step in the company’s expansion across the continent and reflects its commitment to supporting digital transformation through locally focused, enterprise-grade IT solutions.

The new Zimbabwe office, located in Harare, will officially launch on 16 August 2025, and will serve as a hub for IT consulting, enterprise software implementation and customer support. The expansion will empower Zimbabwean businesses with direct access to ETS Innovations’ deep expertise, particularly in the implementation and optimisation of Oracle technologies.

“Zimbabwe is experiencing a digital awakening, with businesses across sectors embracing the potential of advanced technologies to enhance efficiency, security and competitiveness,” says Zandile Mbele, Chairperson of ETS Group. “Our new office represents more than just geographical growth – it’s a bold statement of our belief in the Zimbabwean market and our commitment to working alongside local talent to build a sustainable, future-ready digital economy.”

As an Oracle partner, ETS Innovations will provide end-to-end services including licensing, deployment, technical support and performance optimisation. This ensures clients not only gain access to Oracle’s robust enterprise software suite, but also derive maximum value from their technology investments.

“Through our Zimbabwe office, we will offer on-the-ground expertise tailored to the local context,” Mbele continues. “We are here to provide practical solutions that meet the unique needs of Zimbabwean enterprises and to support them at every stage of their digital journey.”

In addition to delivering enterprise IT solutions, ETS Innovations is committed to investing in the country’s technology ecosystem. The company plans to contribute to skills development by upskilling Zimbabwean professionals, creating job opportunities and nurturing innovation through strategic partnerships.

“We firmly believe that Africa’s digital future will be shaped by African talent,” says Mbele. “Our presence in Zimbabwe is part of a broader vision to build local capacity and create meaningful impact that lasts.”

The opening of the Zimbabwe office is a major milestone in ETS Innovations’ growth trajectory and signals its intention to be a long-term partner in the digital evolution of African markets.

The official launch event, set for 31 July 2025, will bring together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors. Further details will be shared in the coming weeks.