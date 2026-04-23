ETS launches Prime Cloud to address growing demand for secure, enterprise-grade cloud services

ETS Prime Cloud provides a full-stack cloud environment. (Image source: 123RF)

As South African organisations push ahead with digital transformation, many are finding that public cloud alone doesn’t always meet local requirements. Concerns around data sovereignty, compliance with POPIA, unpredictable costs and the need for low-latency performance are driving renewed interest in locally hosted, enterprise-grade cloud solutions.

At the same time, IT teams are under pressure to modernise legacy environments without disrupting business-critical systems. This has created a clear gap in the market for platforms that combine the scalability of the cloud with the control and compliance of on-premises infrastructure.

In response, ETS Innovations has announced the launch of ETS Prime Cloud, a locally hosted cloud platform designed to deliver secure, high-performance services tailored to South African enterprise needs. The solution is set to go live at the end of April.

A cloud platform designed for local realities

ETS Prime Cloud provides a full-stack cloud environment, combining infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS) into a single, integrated platform. This enables organisations to build, deploy and manage applications without the complexity of stitching together multiple providers.

The platform supports everything from core infrastructure – including compute, storage and networking – to advanced data management, analytics and enterprise applications such as ERP and HCM. This positions it as a viable option for organisations looking to consolidate workloads while improving performance and visibility.

Meeting compliance and sovereignty requirements

A key differentiator is that all workloads are hosted within South Africa. This ensures alignment with local regulatory requirements and gives organisations greater control over how and where their data is stored and processed.

For industries such as financial services, healthcare and the public sector, where data residency is non-negotiable, this local-first approach addresses a critical barrier to cloud adoption.

Balancing agility with control

While many organisations want the flexibility of the cloud, they are often reluctant to relinquish control of critical systems. ETS Prime Cloud aims to strike that balance by offering cloud-like agility alongside enterprise governance.

With support for OCI-compatible APIs and Kubernetes Engine, businesses can deploy and scale applications quickly, while still maintaining oversight of their environments.

Performance built for demanding workloads

The platform is powered by technologies such as Exadata and Private Cloud Appliance (PCA), enabling it to handle high-performance database workloads and mixed-use environments. This is particularly relevant for organisations running data-intensive applications that require consistent performance under pressure.

Resilience and continuity built in

Business continuity remains a top priority for South African organisations, particularly in sectors where downtime has significant financial or operational impact. ETS Prime Cloud incorporates disaster recovery capabilities using technologies such as Real Application Clusters (RAC) and Data Guard, helping to minimise disruption and ensure availability.

Reducing the cost of complexity

Beyond performance and compliance, cost remains a major factor in cloud decision-making. ETS Prime Cloud is designed to optimise infrastructure usage and licensing, allowing organisations to reduce spend on power, maintenance and software through consolidation and efficient resource management.

Fully managed to ease IT pressure

With many IT teams stretched thin, ETS also provides fully managed services, including monitoring, patching and optimisation. This allows internal teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than day-to-day infrastructure management.

Supporting hybrid cloud strategies

Rather than forcing a complete shift away from existing systems, ETS Prime Cloud is designed to support hybrid environments. This enables organisations to modernise at their own pace, integrating legacy systems with newer cloud-native applications without disruption.

According to ETS, the launch is less about introducing another cloud offering and more about providing a practical foundation for enterprise transformation in the South African context.

As local organisations continue to prioritise agility, compliance and cost efficiency, solutions that combine global cloud capabilities with local control are likely to play an increasingly important role in the next phase of digital transformation.