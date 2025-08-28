Even Flow announces 2025 Annual Roadshow: Re:Set, Re:Align, Re:Engage

Gideon Coetzee, MD, Even Flow.

Even Flow has announced its 2025 Annual Roadshow, themed “Re:Set, Re:Align, Re:Engage”. The roadshow will be hosted in Cape Town (3 September), Johannesburg (17 September) and Durban (30 September), creating a dynamic platform for partners and vendors to connect, collaborate and explore the future of technology in the South African context.

This year’s event is particularly significant as Even Flow celebrates 20 years in business, marking two decades of innovation, growth and collaboration across the ICT sector.

“Our 20th anniversary is a moment of both celebration and reflection,” said Gideon Coetzee, Managing Director of Even Flow. “In a rapidly evolving South African market, the ‘Re:Set, Re:Align, Re:Engage’ theme is more relevant than ever. We are committed to helping our partners re-evaluate strategies, align with cutting-edge solutions and strengthen their business relationships. This roadshow is not just an event; it’s a strategic initiative to foster growth and innovation within our local technology ecosystem.”

The 2025 roadshow will bring together key players from multiple technology domains, including:

Unified communications (UC)

Audio visual and video collaboration (AVVC)

Digital security and AIOT

Advanced networking

AIOT digital signage

Intelligent energy solutions

A full-day experience of learning and engagement

The roadshow agenda is designed to deliver a comprehensive experience. The morning sessions will include a welcome and opening remarks from the Even Flow team, followed by vendor presentations spotlighting the latest advancements in unified communications, hybrid workspaces, video collaboration, digital security, VOIP, cloud-based PBX systems and high-speed wireless solutions.

A key highlight will be a panel discussion featuring leading industry experts, who will unpack the challenges and opportunities shaping South Africa’s technology landscape.

The afternoon will focus on networking, with lunch sessions creating space for meaningful conversations between attendees, partners and vendor representatives. The event will conclude with a lucky draw and closing remarks, celebrating both knowledge gained and relationships strengthened.

About Even Flow

Even Flow positions itself as a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider in southern Africa, specialising in technology solutions ranging from unified communications and audio visual to digital security and advanced networking. For 20 years, Even Flow has been empowering partners with the tools, insights and expertise needed to succeed in today’s evolving business environment.

For more information and to register for the 2025 Annual Roadshow, click here.