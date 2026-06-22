Even Flow Distribution announces strategic partnership with Huawei to deliver eKit networking solutions.

Even Flow Distribution is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with global technology leader Huawei, securing distribution rights for Huawei’s innovative eKit networking product range. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Even Flow as it expands its portfolio of enterprise-grade technologies designed to empower businesses with reliable, scalable and cost-effective connectivity solutions.

The partnership brings together Huawei’s globally recognised expertise in networking and digital infrastructure with Even Flow’s deep understanding of local market dynamics and customer needs. With the addition of Huawei eKit to its offering, Even Flow is well-positioned to deliver advanced networking solutions tailored specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), as well as channel partners looking for accessible, high-performance infrastructure.

Strengthening Even Flow’s market position

For Even Flow Distribution, this agreement represents more than just an expansion of its product portfolio – it is a strategic step forward in becoming a leading value-added distributor in the African ICT ecosystem. Huawei eKit solutions are designed for ease of deployment, simplified management and strong performance, making them ideal for businesses that require enterprise-level capabilities without complexity.

By partnering with Huawei, Even Flow gains access to a globally trusted technology brand with a proven track record of innovation. This enables the company to offer clients solutions backed by extensive research and development, while maintaining the personalised service and agility that Even Flow is known for.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering cutting-edge, practical technology to our channel and end-users,” said a spokesperson for Even Flow Distribution. “Huawei eKit allows us to bridge the gap between affordability and high performance, ensuring our customers receive maximum value.”

Driving value for clients and partners

The introduction of Huawei eKit products provides significant benefits for Even Flow’s customer base, including resellers, system integrators and end-user organisations across various industries.

Key advantages include:

Simplified networking solutions: Huawei eKit products are designed for straightforward installation and management, reducing the need for highly specialised technical skills and accelerating deployment timelines.

Huawei eKit products are designed for straightforward installation and management, reducing the need for highly specialised technical skills and accelerating deployment timelines. Cost-effective performance: Clients gain access to high-quality networking technologies at competitive price points, allowing businesses to scale efficiently without exceeding budgets.

Clients gain access to high-quality networking technologies at competitive price points, allowing businesses to scale efficiently without exceeding budgets. Reliability and scalability: Built on Huawei’s robust engineering standards, eKit solutions offer dependable performance and the flexibility to grow alongside customer requirements.

Built on Huawei’s robust engineering standards, eKit solutions offer dependable performance and the flexibility to grow alongside customer requirements. Enhanced support and availability: Through Even Flow’s local presence, customers benefit from responsive support, quicker turnaround times and improved product accessibility.

Through Even Flow’s local presence, customers benefit from responsive support, quicker turnaround times and improved product accessibility. Channel enablement: Partners can leverage training, technical resources and go-to-market support to confidently deliver Huawei eKit solutions to their customers.

In an increasingly digital economy, reliable connectivity is no longer optional – it is essential. The Huawei eKit range, combined with Even Flow’s distribution capabilities, ensures that businesses of all sizes have access to modern, future-ready networking infrastructure.

Empowering digital transformation

This partnership comes at a time when organisations across Africa are accelerating their digital transformation efforts. From hybrid work environments to cloud adoption and IOT integration, the demand for intelligent, resilient networks continues to grow.

Huawei eKit addresses these needs with a comprehensive suite of products, including switches, routers, wireless access points and network management tools – all designed to deliver seamless connectivity and operational efficiency.

Even Flow Distribution is committed to enabling its clients to navigate this evolving landscape with confidence. By offering Huawei eKit solutions, the company reinforces its role as a trusted technology partner, helping businesses unlock new opportunities through digital innovation.

Looking ahead

As Even Flow Distribution and Huawei embark on this partnership, both organisations share a common goal: to make advanced networking technology more accessible and impactful for businesses across the region.

Clients can expect continued investment in skills development, partner enablement and customer support, ensuring that the full value of Huawei eKit solutions is realised throughout the market.

This collaboration signals a strong future for both companies – and, more importantly, a significant step forward for businesses seeking reliable, scalable and affordable networking solutions.

For more information about Huawei eKit products and availability through Even Flow Distribution, customers are encouraged to contact their local Even Flow representative.