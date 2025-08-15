Even Flow Distribution celebrates 20 years of innovation, growth in SA

Celebrating 20 years in business.

Even Flow Distribution, which positions itself as a trusted leader in value-added distribution for security, networking, unified communication and video collaboration solutions, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary. This milestone marks two decades of consistent innovation, strategic growth and unwavering dedication to its reseller and systems integrator partner network across southern Africa.

Founded in 2005, Even Flow Distribution has grown from a niche telecoms distributor into a multi-faceted technology partner offering a broad portfolio of enterprise-grade solutions. Through its channel-focused business model, the company enables partners to design, deliver and support cutting-edge communication, collaboration, networking and security technologies tailored to a wide range of industries.

Today, Even Flow represents over 15 global vendors and is recognised for its strong technical expertise, pre- and post-sales support, certified training and value-added services. These capabilities help partners to scale effectively and remain competitive in rapidly evolving markets.

The 20-year milestone arrives at a time of significant expansion for the company. In 2024, Even Flow moved into new, larger headquarters in Johannesburg and launched a regional office in Cape Town to strengthen its national presence and support coverage across South Africa. These investments reflect the company’s commitment to partner proximity, regional growth and operational excellence.

As part of its strategic roadmap, Even Flow has diversified its vendor portfolio to include advanced technologies across several core focus areas:

Advanced networking – high-performance networking infrastructure from industry leaders.

Audio visual and video collaboration (AV&VC) – integrated AV, conferencing and meeting room technologies that enhance hybrid work experiences.

Digital security and AIOT – intelligent surveillance, smart analytics and internet of things (IOT) solutions.

Intelligent energy – reliable, scalable energy solutions including backup power, UPS systems and energy management platforms.

Unified communications (UC) – seamless voice, video, messaging and collaboration platforms designed for modern workplaces.

To support this expanded solution set, Even Flow has introduced new internal business divisions – each with a dedicated team of specialists focused on technical enablement, solution architecture and partner success.

“Reaching 20 years is more than a celebration – it’s a reflection of the strong partnerships we’ve built and the value we continue to create together,” said Gideon Coetzee, Managing Director of Even Flow Distribution. “Our partners’ success is the foundation of our own, and we remain committed to empowering them with innovative technologies, local support and trusted expertise.”

Even Flow has also distinguished itself through value-added offerings such as its partner portal, certified training programmes and professional services, all designed to help partners accelerate time-to-market and deliver end-to-end solutions with confidence.

With a strong reputation in the advanced networking, physical security, unified communication and video collaboration sectors, Even Flow continues to evolve its offering to align with digital transformation trends, the shift to cloud and the growing demand for AI-driven technologies.

As it looks to the future, Even Flow Distribution remains focused on innovation, partner growth and unlocking new opportunities across Africa’s dynamic ICT landscape.

For more information about Even Flow Distribution and its full range of solutions, visit www.evenflow.co.za.