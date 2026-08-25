Everpure lands new design win with second top-five hyperscaler

DirectFlash enables hyperscalers to deploy a consistent and unified architecture across multiple performance tiers of their storage hierarchy. (Image source: 123RF)

Everpure (NYSE: P), which positions itself as the company revolutionising storage and data management, today announced a design win and supply agreement with a second top-five hyperscaler. This milestone builds on Everpure’s landmark hyperscaler design win announced in late 2024, further reinforcing the company's technological leadership and software-driven advantage.

Everpure continues its expansion into the large, newly addressable hyperscale market, using its advanced software-powered DirectFlash technology to optimise hyperscale storage. Proven at the highest levels of scale, DirectFlash enables hyperscalers to deploy a consistent and unified architecture across multiple performance tiers of their storage hierarchy. By delivering unmatched density, performance and reliability, Everpure empowers hyperscalers to drastically lower operational costs while reclaiming vital power and rack space for AI and next-generation workloads.

Executive insight:

“Our growing success in hyperscale environments is based upon a foundationally more advanced architecture and technology than legacy storage solutions. Securing a design win with a second hyperscaler for our hyperscale solution signals strong recognition of the economic, operational and performance advantages of our DirectFlash technology. DirectFlash sets a new benchmark for efficiency, density and performance for data storage at scale," says Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Everpure.

Everpure expects this design win to be a significant contributor to future revenue starting in fiscal year 2028 and beyond.

Additional information

Read Everpure’s Q&A for more information about its latest hyperscaler design win and supply agreement.