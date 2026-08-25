Everpure lands new design win with second top-five hyperscaler

Everpure (NYSE: P), which positions itself as the company revolutionising storage and data management, today announced a design win and supply agreement with a second top-five hyperscaler. This milestone builds on Everpure’s landmark hyperscaler design win announced in late 2024, further reinforcing the company's technological leadership and software-driven advantage.
Everpure continues its expansion into the large, newly addressable hyperscale market, using its advanced software-powered DirectFlash technology to optimise hyperscale storage. Proven at the highest levels of scale, DirectFlash enables hyperscalers to deploy a consistent and unified architecture across multiple performance tiers of their storage hierarchy. By delivering unmatched density, performance and reliability, Everpure empowers hyperscalers to drastically lower operational costs while reclaiming vital power and rack space for AI and next-generation workloads.
Executive insight:
“Our growing success in hyperscale environments is based upon a foundationally more advanced architecture and technology than legacy storage solutions. Securing a design win with a second hyperscaler for our hyperscale solution signals strong recognition of the economic, operational and performance advantages of our DirectFlash technology. DirectFlash sets a new benchmark for efficiency, density and performance for data storage at scale," says Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Everpure.
Everpure expects this design win to be a significant contributor to future revenue starting in fiscal year 2028 and beyond.
Additional information
Read Everpure’s Q&A for more information about its latest hyperscaler design win and supply agreement.
Everpure
Everpure (NYSE: P) allows organizations to take control of their data with an industry-leading, ever-evolving storage and data management platform. We help companies unleash the power of their data by ensuring it is accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform in the AI era. We make data management effortless while simultaneously scaling performance and significantly reducing energy consumption. With one of the highest Net Promoter Scores for over a decade, Everpure is the choice of the world’s most innovative organizations. For more information, visit www.everpuredata.com.
Everpure, the Everpure P Logo, DirectFlash, and the marks on the Everpure Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Everpure, Inc. or its licensed subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at everpuredata.com/trademarks.
The release timing of any discussed functionality remains at Everpure’s sole discretion. The information provided is not a commitment to deliver discussed functionality based on any timeline.
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